Open and Inclusive, Haikou Accelerates Its Rise as an International Performing Arts Capital

HAIKOU, China, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Haikou Municipal Bureau of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports:

Recently, the "Haikou on Stage, Dancing with the World" International Performing Arts Capital Promotion Conference was successfully held in Haikou. Centered on the theme "Culture Empowering Cities, Art Illuminating the Future," the event combined immersive audiovisual experiences with in-depth industry dialogue, bringing together leading professionals from China's performing arts sector and representatives from 34 major performance organizations nationwide.

Haikou's vision to build an international performing arts capital is clear and steadily advancing, strengthening confidence across the industry. The conference not only showcased the city's achievements in the performing arts sector, but also outlined strategic plans for future development. Haikou is actively promoting industrial upgrading — from a performance hub to a source of creative content — by building an original content incubation system rooted in Hainan's cultural identity and creating a platform that connects Chinese cultural expression with global audiences.

To stimulate market vitality and encourage performances, competitions, and major events, Haikou has introduced strong policy incentives to support high-quality development of the cultural and sports industries. For example, organizers of internationally renowned concerts held at Wuyuanhe Stadium may receive rewards of up to RMB 11 million if the event achieves a China debut, attracts over 40,000 attendees, sells more than 130,000 tickets, generates box office revenue exceeding RMB 200 million, and records more than 10 percent overseas audiences.

Leveraging the policy advantages of the Hainan Free Trade Port, Haikou continues to strengthen its open and inclusive urban environment. Haikou Meilan International Airport has established a comprehensive service center for overseas visitors, offering one-stop assistance for tourism, transportation, communications, and payment services. Taxis now support foreign bank card payments, and cross-border settlement can be conveniently completed at duty-free shops. With China's visa-free policy further expanded, Hainan currently offers visa-free entry to visitors from 86 countries.

Driven by Free Trade Port development, Haikou is accelerating its journey toward becoming an international performing arts capital while expanding international air routes and flight frequencies. In 2025, Haikou Meilan International Airport operated 47 international and regional passenger routes, covering Asia, the Middle East, Europe, North America, and Oceania.

Looking ahead, Haikou will further deepen the integration of "performing arts + tourism + consumption," advancing toward a full industry ecosystem and contributing a distinctive "Haikou model" to global cultural development.

