OPIM Wins the Best hedge fund platform of 2023

HONG KONG, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OP Investment Management ("OPIM"), Asia's leading hedge fund platform, was voted the Best Hedge Fund Platform at the HFM Asian Services Awards 2023 . Year-on-year, the HFM Intelligence Asian Services Awards recognizes and rewards hedge fund service providers who have demonstrated exceptional client service, innovative product development, and strong and sustainable business growth over the past 12 months.

This is OPIM's 7th win and its 8th successive nomination. In 2023, OPIM has been steadily launching new strategies with partnered managers. We have 8 new launches, and an additional 10 funds/SMAs in the pipeline targeting to be launched in Q4 2023 to Q1 2024. Strategy slightly tilts towards macro and trading oriented ones. OPIM now advises or manages 36 products with AUM/AUA of USD 1.5 billion on the platform.

In addition to the new launches, OPIM is currently building China market access through QFI which allows allocators to access untouched strategies onshore such as China CTA, China CB, and China fixed income.

OPIM is committed to supporting Asia's fund managers with all the services necessary to grow – from incorporation and incubation to infrastructure and expansion. OPIM offers a suite of services across settlement, risk management, reporting, compliance, capital introduction, and regulatory infrastructure, enabling managers to focus on building their track record.

Alvin Fan, CEO of OPIM, comments, "2023 was an incredibly challenging year for emerging managers, but it was also ripe with opportunity – harkening to 2010 and 2016, years following economic crisis. Launches from these vintages have historically outperformed and expanded their runway as favourable market conditions created tail winds for both performance and fund raising. As such, savvy managers have been quietly launching with OPIM with both SMA and AMC structures in addition to traditional fund vehicles this year. Forging the partnerships with the right partners years ago has given us the freedom to react more nimbly to the shifting macro overhang. Building in a bear market, our team is very excited about what's to come in 2024. From digital assets to new alpha-driven QFI strategies, watch this space, as we roll out our new initiatives. "

About OP Investment Management Ltd.

OPIM is a leading Hong Kong based asset management company established and licensed since 2004 with Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") to carry out Type 1 (Dealing in Securities), Type 4 (advising on securities) and 9 (asset management) regulated activities under the provisions of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap.571) (the "HK SFO"). The company is also a member of the Oriental Patron Financial Group and associate of Wealthking Investments Ltd. (Hong Kong publicly listed 1140.HK).

OPIM partners with emerging managers to develop innovative strategies for institutional and professional investors. OPIM's institutional fund platform attracts both managers and investors from around the world working with the industry's best business partners in alternative asset management.

For more information, please contact:

OP Investment Management Ltd

Tel: (852) 2916 9233

Fax: (852) 2916 9223

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: www.opim.com.hk

Disclaimer

This document is issued by OP Investment Management Limited ("OPIM"). This document, and the website of OPIM (www.opim.com.hk) has not been reviewed by the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. This document is solely for information purposes and is not intended as an offer, a solicitation of offer or a recommendation, to deal in shares of securities or any financial instruments. Past performance and the predictions, projections, or forecasts on the economy, securities markets or the economic trends of the markets are not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance of OPIM, any funds managed by OPIM, or any future funds to be launched under the Sunrise SPC Platform. Information herein is believed to be reliable at time of publication but OPIM does not warrant its completeness or accuracy and is not responsible for error of facts or opinion nor shall be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. Any opinion or estimate contained in this document may subject to change without notice. This document may not be published, circulated, reproduced or distributed without the prior written consent of OPIM.

SOURCE OP Investment Management