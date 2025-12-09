OPTIMUS TECHNOLOGIES AND MITSUI & CO. EXECUTE STRATEGIC MOU FOR GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION OF BIODIESEL SOLUTIONS

This expansion builds on the strong collaborative foundation between the two companies and reflects a shared commitment to scalable, practical decarbonization solutions at a pivotal moment in the global energy transition.

As industries worldwide reassess timelines and strategies for electrification and hydrogen adoption, fleets and operators face an urgent need for commercially viable, sustainable alternatives today. Through this expanded partnership, Optimus and Mitsui are positioned to deliver immediate impact, helping organizations across Asia make measurable progress toward their carbon reduction goals.

"This MOU represents more than just regional expansion - it's a strategic alignment," said Colin Huwyler, CEO of Optimus Technologies. "Mitsui's global reach, deep market expertise, and longstanding commitment to sustainability create an unparalleled opportunity to accelerate deployment of our technology in some of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing economies."

The partnership highlights the rising demand for low-carbon liquid fuels and reinforces biodiesel's role as a scalable, cost-effective pathway to decarbonization. It also strengthens Optimus Technologies' position as the global leader in 100% biodiesel (B100) fuel systems and technology. The Optimus Vector System is a bolt-on upgrade that enables diesel engines to operate on B100, achieving near-zero carbon emissions without compromising performance or reliability. The system intelligently manages and conditions biodiesel to ensure optimal combustion under all operating conditions and can be deployed as a retrofit for existing trucks or integrated with OEMs in new-build applications. With over 150 million real-world miles logged by Optimus-equipped heavy-duty trucks, the Vector System has proven its ability to dramatically reduce emissions while maintaining high performance.

Together, Optimus and Mitsui aim to leverage this momentum to deliver decarbonization solutions at a global scale, opening new opportunities for fleets and shippers committed to reducing emissions while meeting the economic and operational demands of heavy-duty transportation.

About Optimus Technologies:

Optimus provides advanced fuel system technology that upgrades heavy-duty diesel engines to run on 100% biogenic fuels, delivering immediate, scalable, and cost-effective fleet decarbonization. Optimus' solution seamlessly integrates into existing operations, driving sustainability forward for public, private, and for-hire fleets without compromising performance or operations.

