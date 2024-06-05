Optoma AZU517ST offers a new experience for golf and home entertainment

TAIPEI, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a global image and display technology leader, has recently launched the AZU517ST, a commercial short-throw laser projector. This new laser projector delivers exceptional brightness, color accuracy, reliable operation, and superior image quality for business meetings, leisure, entertainment, and screen golf environments.

Optoma AZU517ST laser short-throw projector launches, opening a new mode for golf simulator setups. Friends Academy uses Optoma laser projectors for indoor simulator applications.

Notably, the new AZU517ST supports a 'Golf Simulation Mode' tailored for golf enthusiasts. This mode accurately renders the green color and shine of the grass and the detailed elements of golf courses. This provides an immersive swinging experience, making users feel on an actual golf course.

According to the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (R&A), the number of golfers in Korea reached 5.35 million last year, and this rapid growth is expected to surpass 6 million soon. As the golfing population increases, the market for golf simulators is also expanding rapidly. Optoma's GKW-32 screen golf projector, launched this year, has been installed in Golfzon's GDR and Friends Academy stores, receiving positive reviews from store owners and consumers alike.

The growth of golf simulator venues in Asia is steep, with many private clubs, sports centers, and hotels setting up golf simulator facilities. Gordon Wu, Vice President of Optoma Asia-Pacific, stated, "The demand for screen golf venues in the Asia-Pacific region is increasing daily. Our newly launched AZU517ST short-throw laser projector offers customers a high-brightness, high-quality, and reliable commercial model. Whether for commercial displays, golf simulators, or entertainment purposes, the AZU517ST is the ideal choice among similar products."

Unlike conventional projectors, the AZU517ST can create a 100-inch screen from a distance of only about 1.25 meters, making it possible to display a large screen even in small spaces without additional installations. Its short-throw feature can expand the screen size from 100 inches to 300 inches, even at short projection distances, making it suitable for new interactive applications such as art exhibitions and children's play centers.

In addition to the golf display Mode, the AZU517ST features 5500 lumens of brightness, high-quality WUXGA resolution, and a dynamic contrast ratio of 3,000,000:1, providing exceptional color accuracy and bright, clear images. The AZU517ST, equipped with vertical and horizontal lens shift, 360-degree installation, and four-corner correction functions, can be installed on ceilings, walls, floors, and more. It supports various connection interfaces such as HDMI, VGA, and USB, ensuring excellent compatibility with multiple devices.

