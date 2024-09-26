Optoma Establishes Subsidiaries in India and Australia, Targeting Global Education and ProAV Solution Markets

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 26, 2024, globally renowned projector and display solutions provider Optoma successfully established subsidiaries in India and Australia this year. The company's further expansion demonstrates Optoma's commitment and long-term focus on the Asia-Pacific region.

Gordon Wu, general manager of Optoma Asia-Pacific region, announced that Optoma establishes subsidiaries in India and Australia.

Professional ProAV solutions are essential for various projection needs across Asia-Pacific. These projection technologies, designed for large venues, provide exceptional image quality in diverse environments. Optoma has long collaborated closely with professional partners and, combined with independently developed remote management software OMS, can offer customized solutions tailored to different environments and technical requirements.

Gordon Wu, General Manager of the Asia-Pacific region, stated, "Optoma's establishment of subsidiaries in key markets across Asia reflects our determination to deepen our local presence. This strengthens our market influence and underscores our commitment to meeting customer needs."

By continuously expanding their footprint in the Asia-Pacific market, establishing subsidiaries allows for more flexible provision of comprehensive global services. They strive to become a reliable brand in more professional display solutions and services. This strategy aims to provide consumers with more reliable options, including those in the rapidly growing education market.

The education market is experiencing rapid growth with the rise of digital learning and interactive teaching methods. Optoma plans to support schools and educational institutions in enhancing teaching quality through its professional hardware and software solutions. Optoma's strategy of integrating hardware and software enhances user experience and product value by launching multiple software solutions.

Gordon Wu emphasized, "In the future, we will not only focus on our established hardware products but also prioritize the development of our emerging software products. Through these innovations, we expect to continue expanding our influence in the global market and provide consumers with more comprehensive solutions."

Since its establishment in 2000, Optoma has expanded globally, providing customers with cutting-edge technology and services. The company has regional headquarters in Europe, America, Asia-Pacific, and China, implementing localized services in over 150 countries through a professional international team. Establishing subsidiaries in Australia and India is a strategic response to the growing demand in the Asia-Pacific market. It aims to promote localized operations and increase market share and influence in the region, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

