Optoma Launches the UHR90DV, Its Flagship RGB Triple-Laser 4K Home Theater Projector Featuring Dolby Vision® and IMAX Enhanced

Delivering 5,000 Lumens of Brightness, 96% BT.2020 Color Gamut, and Next-Generation Cinematic Performance for Premium Home Entertainment

TOKYO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma today announced the launch of the UHR90DV, its new flagship home theater projector, bringing cutting-edge RGB triple-laser technology and premium cinematic performance to home entertainment enthusiasts.

As Optoma's flagship home cinema projector, the UHR90DV combines an RGB Triple Laser light source with Dolby Vision®, IMAX Enhanced, HDR10+, and Filmmaker Mode™ compatibility, faithfully reproducing the filmmaker's creative vision while delivering an immersive, cinema-quality viewing experience at home.

Optoma UHR90DV, its flagship RGB triple-laser 4K home theater projector, featuring Dolby Vision®, IMAX Enhanced, and HDR10+ technologies

Featuring true 4K UHD resolution, 5,000 lumens of brightness, 96% BT.2020 color gamut coverage, and Optoma's latest PureEngine™ Ultra image processing technology, the UHR90DV sets a new benchmark for premium home theater projection, offering exceptional image quality for movie enthusiasts, gamers, and discerning AV consumers alike.

Cinematic Color Powered by RGB Triple-Laser Technology

At the heart of the UHR90DV is Optoma's advanced RGB Triple Laser light engine, utilizing dedicated red, green, and blue lasers to produce exceptionally vibrant and accurate colors.

Supporting up to 96% BT.2020 and 98% DCI-P3 color coverage, the projector faithfully reproduces the wide color palette intended by filmmakers, delivering images with remarkable depth, realism, and visual impact.

The laser light source also provides up to 30,000 hours of maintenance-free operation in Eco mode, ensuring long-lasting performance and reliability.

Experience Movies as Intended with Dolby Vision®, HDR10+, and IMAX Enhanced

The UHR90DV is engineered to support today's most advanced HDR formats.

Dolby Vision® dynamically optimizes brightness, contrast, and color on a scene-by-scene basis, while HDR10+ enhances every frame with dynamic metadata for greater realism and detail.

With IMAX Enhanced certification, viewers can enjoy immersive picture quality inspired by the IMAX theatrical experience. Meanwhile, Filmmaker Mode™ preserves the director's original artistic intent by minimizing unnecessary image processing, allowing audiences to experience films exactly as they were created.

PureEngine™ Ultra Delivers Exceptional Image Processing

Powered by Optoma's proprietary PureEngine™ Ultra technology, the UHR90DV intelligently enhances every frame using advanced image processing algorithms.

Core image enhancement technologies include:

PureContrast™ for deeper blacks and brighter highlights

for deeper blacks and brighter highlights PureLight™ for enhanced brightness and shadow detail

for enhanced brightness and shadow detail PureDetail™ for sharper 4K image clarity

for sharper 4K image clarity PureColor™ for richer and more natural color reproduction

Together, these technologies produce images with greater depth, precision, and lifelike realism across all types of content.

Brilliant 5,000 Lumens for Large-Screen Entertainment

With 5,000 lumens of brightness and an impressive 4,500,000:1 contrast ratio, the UHR90DV delivers outstanding visual performance even in rooms with ambient lighting.

Whether enjoying blockbuster films, live sports, concerts, or streaming content, users can experience vibrant colors and exceptional image clarity on screens up to 300 inches.

Optimized for Next-Generation Gaming

Beyond home cinema, the UHR90DV is designed for responsive gaming performance.

Key gaming features include:

8.5 ms input lag at 1080p / 240Hz

HDMI 2.1 connectivity

Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM)

These features ensure ultra-smooth gameplay on a truly immersive large-screen display.

Flexible Installation with Motorized Lens Control

Designed for dedicated home theater environments, the UHR90DV offers extensive installation flexibility through its premium motorized lens system.

Features include:

1.6x motorized optical zoom

Motorized focus

±55% vertical lens shift

±25% horizontal lens shift

Five programmable lens memory presets

These capabilities simplify installation while accommodating a wide range of room layouts and screen configurations.

Sustainable Design for Long-Term Performance

As part of the Optoma Green Promise initiative, the UHR90DV incorporates environmentally conscious design principles, including:

Up to 30,000-hour laser light source lifespan

laser light source lifespan Chassis constructed with 50% post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics

FSC-certified packaging materials

These sustainability initiatives help reduce environmental impact while maintaining premium product performance.

About Optoma

Optoma is a global leader in projection and visual display solutions, delivering innovative products for home entertainment, professional AV, education, enterprise, and commercial applications.

Driven by continuous innovation and a passion for visual excellence, Optoma develops advanced display technologies that empower users to experience brighter, sharper, and more immersive visuals in every environment.

SOURCE Optoma Corporation