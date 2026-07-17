Optoma Strengthens Partnership with AVAC and Officially Launches Flagship Home Projector UHR90DV in Japan

TOKYO, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma today announced the official launch of its flagship home projector, the UHR90DV, in the Japanese market, while further strengthening its partnership with AVAC, one of Japan's leading home audio and visual specialty retailers. The collaboration aims to accelerate the growth of Japan's high-end home theater market.

Japan is recognized as one of Asia's premier high-end home theater markets, where consumers demand exceptional picture and sound quality, professional installation services, and comprehensive after-sales support. To meet these expectations, AVAC will provide product demonstrations, sales promotion, and technical support for the UHR90DV, ensuring customers enjoy a premium purchasing experience from consultation to installation.

The Optoma UHR90DV is the company's latest flagship home projector featuring Dolby Vision® support. Combining advanced optical engineering, outstanding image performance, and elegant industrial design, it delivers an immersive cinematic experience for discerning home theater enthusiasts.

To coincide with the product launch, Optoma and AVAC will also launch a series of digital marketing initiatives. Through Optoma's official social media channels, customers will be directed to AVAC's product pages and contact channels, where they can access product information, schedule demonstration appointments, receive purchasing consultations, and obtain professional installation advice through a one-stop customer support experience.

"By combining Optoma's innovation in projection technology with AVAC's professional expertise and localized customer service, we aim to deliver the exceptional image quality of the UHR90DV and a premium ownership experience to more customers in Japan," said Optoma.

SOURCE Optoma