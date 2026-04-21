Optoma Unveils Next-Gen Generative AI Display Solutions, Setting a New Benchmark for Intelligent Collaboration

TAIPEI, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a global leader in large-screen visual solutions, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking product lineup for 2026. Focused on two core technological pillars—"Intelligent Perception" and "Generative AI"—the new series aims to transform the user experience across projectors and Interactive Flat Panels (IFPs). Notably, the Asia-Pacific region will be the first global market to receive these innovations, highlighting Optoma's dedication to advancing digital transformation in the region.

Optoma leverages two core technological pillars—“Intelligent Perception” and “Generative AI”—to comprehensively transform and elevate the user experience.

Laser Projectors: One-Touch Smart Spatial Awareness for Easy Installation

Optoma plans to launch not less than eight new mainstream laser projector models in this year, all of which will feature full integration with the "Optoma Smart APP." This series introduces "Intelligent Spatial Perception" technology, specifically designed to eliminate traditional setup and alignment challenges.

Computational Visual Alignment: Using mobile-side processing, the system automatically detects projection screen boundaries and achieves accurate alignment within seconds.

Proactive Obstacle Avoidance: The system detects wall obstructions, like light switches or wall art, and automatically adjusts the image position to provide an intuitive "instant-on" projection experience.

Interactive Flat Panels: Asia-Pacific Launch of Google EDLA Certification and "Optoma AI"

Targeting the education and enterprise sectors, Optoma will launch the 3863RK-C2 series of interactive touch panels in the Asia-Pacific region during the second quarter. These models have official Google EDLA certification and feature the proprietary "Optoma AI" smart platform, transforming the display from a passive tool into a cognitive collaborative partner.

Comprehensive App Support: Includes built-in Google Play Store access with complete support for Google Workspace productivity tools (Drive, Docs, Sheets).

Enterprise-Grade Security: Complies with official authorized security frameworks, ensuring strong data protection for schools and businesses.

Long-Term Reliability: Supports Over-the-Air (OTA) updates to keep hardware current with the latest firmware and security patches.2. Optoma AI: Redefining Collaboration via Conversational UI

Optoma AI is a comprehensive intelligent platform that includes Ask AI, Voice Command, AI Drawing, How To, and Image Search. Its conversational UI overcomes the limitations of traditional menus:

Educational Scenarios: Educators can use "Ask AI" to quickly generate additional teaching materials or utilize "AI Drawing" to produce visual aids during Q&A sessions, boosting visual learning.

Corporate Scenarios: Professionals can use natural voice commands for data retrieval or let AI generate presentation assets and images on the spot, enhancing the quality and speed of business decisions.

From the automated setup of laser projectors to the integration of Generative AI in interactive panels, Optoma keeps advancing smart visual technology. This launch is more than just a hardware update; it signals a strategic move toward "Platformization" and "AI-driven" solutions that reshape how we interact in smart spaces.

About Optoma

Optoma is a leading global designer and maker of award-winning visual solutions. Its product range includes projectors, interactive flat panels, and LED displays, all aimed at providing more connected and immersive visual experiences for users around the world.

SOURCE Optoma