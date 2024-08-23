Optoma Unveils All-New Interactive Touch Panel, Launches Updated Version of OMS Smart Device Management

TAIPEI, Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma has introduced its latest interactive touch panel model, the IFP53, which has secured the Google EDLA (Enterprise Device Licensing Agreement) certification. This certification integrates the screen with various Google services, enhancing educational tools and facilitating interactive learning experiences. Additionally, the Optoma Management Cloud (OMS) smart device software has been updated. In addition to optimizing the remote monitoring interface, it enables centralized cloud control, monitoring and remote diagnostics of various displays, allowing for more efficient workflows for IT admins.

The new generation Optoma IFP53 smart touch panel, tailored to various teaching needs.

IFP53 Revolutionizes Educational Environments with Addition of All-New Features

The new generation Optoma IFP53 smart touch panel now features Google EDLA certification, granting educators access to a range of familiar Google tools directly integrated into the device. It also supports downloading and installing a variety of educational apps from the Google Play Store, tailored to various teaching needs.

Optoma's whiteboard integrates cloud technology, allowing educators to instantly log in to their Optoma MyAccount by scanning a QR code or using an NFC card. This action swiftly loads personalized settings and cloud-based educational resources, enabling educators to access and distribute course materials seamlessly, anytime and anywhere. This integration ensures resource continuity and enhances the utility of educational content.

The IFP53 smart touchscreen features an advanced octa-core processor that elevates AI application performance, seamlessly supporting AI-driven text recognition and complex mathematical computations. It retains popular features from its predecessors, such as the smart stylus and dual pen, dual-color functionality widely praised by educators, while enhancing interactivity with support for up to 50 touch points and 4096 levels of pressure sensitivity. This precision allows for finely tuned tactile feedback on the force and thickness of strokes, offering a writing experience that closely mimics that of paper.

Additionally, the built-in Optoma whiteboard now integrates with Google Classroom, streamlining course management, homework assignments and student interactions while effectively monitoring academic progress. This integration not only boosts teaching efficiency but also bridges the gap between in-person and online education. The interactive whiteboard also supports multi-user collaboration, enabling simultaneous inputs from multiple users, which is ideal for group discussions and brainstorming sessions, and for increasing classroom engagement.

To further enhance the educational environment, the IFP53 includes features such as an optional NFC environmental sensor box, which provides real-time data on temperature, humidity, PM2.5 and CO 2 levels, helping educators maintain a healthy and comfortable learning space. An integrated ambient light sensor adjusts the screen brightness according to ambient lighting conditions, safeguarding users' eye comfort.

The IFP53 is set to launch fully in Taiwan soon, with plans to showcase its powerful features to more users in the education sector at the upcoming EdTech Taiwan 2024 in November. This launch is part of ongoing collaborations with numerous educational institutions, spreading its real-world benefits. Additionally, deeper engagements in other key markets within the Asia-Pacific region are expected to unfold in the latter half of the year.

Support for Multi-Device Remote Control! OMS Update Strengthens Smart Management Capabilities

The new OMS Cloud (Optoma Management Cloud) is designed with the user at its core, providing a comprehensive management tool that allows real-time monitoring of the status of each display device. It also enables scheduling to play content on specific display devices at predetermined times. Additionally, it utilizes historical data to diagnose device issues, allowing IT admins to easily monitor and make timely judgments based on the issues, significantly saving time and maintenance costs.

In a local area network device control environment, users can also achieve remote monitoring/management of remote devices through the highly secure OMS hybrid access network gateway function. For the complex management of numerous devices, users can utilize scheduling settings for management, significantly reducing the lengthy device handling time and increasing work efficiency.

The OMS system also analyzes historical usage data of display devices to pinpoint components that require attention, including temperature, fan speed and power status. It allows IT managers to set precise startup and shutdown schedules for each device. Furthermore, OMS can schedule playlists of videos and images to be displayed on specific devices at designated times. When integrated with ProAV high-end projectors, OMS supports automatic focus, color adjustments, color uniformity and automatic calibration of projector images, streamlining the management of large-scale projector setups.

OMS is a dynamic platform, continually refining its interface and functionalities to offer more user-friendly control options, real-time monitoring and alerts, which enhance energy efficiency and substantially lower time-related costs.

Designed for any venue with multiple display devices, OMS now includes friendly localized services and adaptations for key global markets, providing users with tailored options and an opportunity to engage with a meticulously developed software solution.

Optoma is committed to innovation in large-format display solutions, offering projectors, smart touch display whiteboards, all-in-one large LED display walls, interactive and collaboration software, and image processing equipment as part of its smart display hardware and software platforms. With regional headquarters in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and China, Optoma offers localized services in over 150 countries through a professional international team, providing large display solutions for smart homes, entertainment, gaming, corporate, education, museums, performances, digital retail and simulation training.

SOURCE OPTOMA CORPORATION