Optoma Unveils Hyve Collaboration Hub

A Unified Management Solution for All Display Devices

TAIPEI, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Optoma, a global leader in display solutions, today announced the launch of its latest innovation – the Optoma Hyve Collaboration Hub. This groundbreaking smart hardware device enables seamless integration and unified management of both legacy and multi-brand display devices within a single network domain, facilitating an unprecedented transformation in display management.

The launch of the Hyve Collaboration Hub represents a major milestone for Optoma in display devices and remote management. Historically, users have faced limitations due to the requirement for brand-specific hardware and software, leading to increased setup complexity, restricted cross-brand collaboration, and higher replacement costs during upgrades. Designed to surmount these obstacles, the Hyve Collaboration Hub centralizes the control of various display devices, regardless of brand or model. From outdated models lacking smart capabilities to existing displays from multiple brands, the Hyve Collaboration Hub transforms them into a cohesive, fully interactive display ecosystem.

Unified Management, Effortless Control

The Hyve Collaboration Hub stands out with its cross-brand and cross-model compatibility. Leveraging Optoma's proprietary OMS (Optoma Management System) software, these display devices can be centrally managed and configured for scheduled messaging, enabling users to update and manage content seamlessly from any location at any time. This significantly boosts operational efficiency and helps businesses reduce labor costs, achieving intelligent, automated display management.

Moreover, OMS tailors display device performance and status to the usage environment. Whether in shopping malls, conference rooms, or classrooms, users can fine-tune settings with precision. By analyzing device usage data, OMS predicts potential issues in advance, preventing losses due to equipment failures and enhancing device stability and lifespan.

The Power Behind the Innovation

Optoma remains steadfast in its commitment to display technology research and development. The launch of the Hyve Collaboration Hub marks a strategic expansion into display management and smart services. Leveraging deep technical expertise, Optoma has enhanced display device capabilities, excelling in performance enhancement, energy efficiency, and remote monitoring and maintenance. This milestone is driven by Optoma's emphasis on seamless software-hardware integration, utilizing extensive data collection and intelligent analysis to maximize the effectiveness of every display device.

Expanding Markets, Elevating Display Experiences

The Hyve Collaboration Hub introduces a revolutionary display management experience, offering versatile and efficient solutions for digital signage, smart classrooms, business meetings, and various industry applications. With the Hyve Collaboration Hub's widespread adoption, Optoma will continue to spearhead innovations in display technology and intelligent management, providing smarter, more convenient experiences for global users.

Gordon Wu, General Manager of Optoma Asia Pacific, said, "As display devices become more prevalent and application scenarios diversify, corporate demands for display management are on the rise. The Hyve Collaboration Hub transcends brand and model limitations, enabling cross-brand collaboration and smart management to optimize device performance and lead the way in digital transformations. Additionally, minimizing the need for device replacements aligns with our commitment to environmental protection."

About Optoma

Optoma, a global leader in display solutions, is committed to delivering efficient and innovative technologies across industries. With a range of products from projectors to monitors and smart display systems, Optoma adheres to the core principle of "constant innovation," driving advancements and applications in display technology to offer clients exceptional visual experiences and streamlined management.

See more >> Hyve Collaboration Hub：https://www.optomaeurope.com/product/och100

