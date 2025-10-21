Orbbec Captures 72% of Korea's Mobile Robot 3D Vision Market, New Report Shows

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global market research firm Interact Analysis has released its 3D Vision for South Korean Mobile Robots report, revealing that Orbbec holds the No.1 position in Korea's mobile robot 3D vision market with 72% market share in 2024.

Based on surveys of over 60 robot manufacturers and distributors, the report finds Korea's commercial and industrial mobile robot market reached KRW 300 billion (USD 220 million) in 2024. With the world's highest robot density — 1,012 units per 10,000 employees — Korea remains a proving ground where robotics technologies must meet stringent performance standards before wider adoption.

The study highlights 3D cameras as key components enabling robots to navigate autonomously, detect obstacles, and ensure safe human-robot collaboration. In this field, Orbbec achieved 74% share in commercial mobile robots and 46% in industrial models, outperforming other suppliers including RealSense.

Analysts attribute Orbbec's leadership to its comprehensive depth-sensing portfolio, robust supply chain, and collaboration with robot makers across Asia, North America, and Korea. Many of Korea's leading logistics, hospitality, and manufacturing robots — operating in warehouses, restaurants, and factories — now use Orbbec's 3D cameras as their primary vision systems.

Korea's robotics sector plays a pivotal role in global automation, spanning electronics, automotive, and logistics. The growing integration between Korean robotics expertise and global 3D vision technologies reflects the region's evolving ecosystem, where complementary strengths drive innovation.

"Achieving market leadership in Korea — known for demanding quality standards and technological sophistication — validates our commitment to delivering world-class depth-perception solutions," said Felix Zheng, Managing Director, APAC Region at Orbbec. "We view Korea as a long-term strategic market and will continue investing in partnerships and technical support to advance robotics innovation with Korean partners."

Founded in 2013, Orbbec (SHA: 688322) is a leading provider of robotics and AI vision technologies, offering advanced 3D sensing solutions based on structured light, stereo vision, ToF, and LiDAR. An official ecosystem partner of NVIDIA, Microsoft, and AMD, Orbbec combines deep R&D expertise with proven OEM/ODM capabilities, serving over 3,000 clients worldwide across manufacturing, logistics, and service robotics — including extensive deployments in Korea.

