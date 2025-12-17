ORGE Co., Ltd. Enters the U.S. Premium Pet Food Market, Accelerating K-Pet Food Expansion with Organic Chicken-Based Dog Treats

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGE Co., Ltd., a Korean premium food brand, is moving to enter the U.S. pet food market with a new line of dog treats and pet food made from organic chicken. The company recently held partnership discussions with major North American distributors and specialty pet store chains at the SuperZoo Fair in Las Vegas. Following strong on-site evaluations of its ingredient quality and safety standards, ORGE is now preparing to finalize formal export agreements.

ORGE's newly launched pet food products are made exclusively with organic chicken raised on Korean farms and are formulated without preservatives, flavor enhancers, or artificial colorings, meeting the clean-label standards increasingly demanded by health-conscious North American consumers. In particular, its hypoallergenic recipes and high-protein functional product lineup received positive feedback for their strong market potential in the U.S., where small-breed and senior dogs represent a significant share of the pet population.

Two flagship products were unveiled at the exhibition: a high-protein performance dog food designed for active breeds, and a low-fat, organic freeze-dried chicken treat developed specifically for senior dogs. Both products attracted strong interest from key buyers and industry professionals.

ORGE is currently in discussions to secure distribution through major U.S. pet retail channels, including PetSmart and Chewy's online platform, while also planning an initial rollout through local pet shop chains in California and Texas. In addition, the company plans to establish a U.S. subsidiary next year to improve logistics efficiency and to accelerate product localization by closely monitoring consumer feedback in real time.

An ORGE representative stated, "We aim to establish ourselves as a premium pet food brand that meets the expectations of U.S. consumers who treat their pets as family members. Building on the technology and safety standards of K-premium food brands, we plan to expand beyond North America into the global pet food market."

SOURCE ORGE CO LTD