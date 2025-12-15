ORGE Co., Ltd. Enters Japan's Organic Health Food Market, Strengthening Strategy to Capture Local Wellness Trends

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ORGE Co., Ltd., a Korean brand specializing in organic health foods, is accelerating its push into the Japanese market, marking a new phase in its global expansion. In November, ORGE participated in the Japan Food Tech Fair held at Tokyo Big Sight, where it engaged in partnership discussions with major Japanese distributors and health food buyers. Building on these talks, the company has announced plans for an official launch in Japan in the first half of next year.

ORGE's flagship lineup of organic, low-sodium health-focused samgyetang (Korean ginseng chicken soup) received positive feedback from local buyers, aligning well with Japan's rapidly growing demand for wellness-oriented convenience foods. Emphasizing ease of preparation and the use of safe, domestically sourced Korean ingredients, ORGE's products are expected to gain strong appeal among busy office workers and Japan's expanding single-person household segment.

The company also unveiled Japan-exclusive menu concepts tailored to local consumer preferences. These include a light soup line featuring a milder, smoother broth profile, as well as meal-replacement options with localized ratios of organic chicken. Strong interest at the event underscored the potential for expanding a dedicated Japan-only product portfolio.

ORGE is currently in discussions regarding private brand (PB) collaborations with Japanese convenience store chains and potential placement in premium supermarkets in the Tokyo and Osaka areas. The company is also reviewing listings on major e-commerce platforms such as Rakuten and Amazon Japan. In addition, ORGE plans to operate pop-up stores in key Japanese cities to strengthen brand awareness and broaden consumer touchpoints.

An ORGE representative stated, "We aim to establish a stable foothold in Japan by reinforcing localization strategies that reflect Japanese dietary habits and high quality standards. Our goal is to grow into a premium organic health food brand representing K-food and to expand our presence across Asia."

SOURCE ORGE CO LTD