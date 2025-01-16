OSL Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Certification for Second Consecutive Year and Transitions to Annual Issuance

The shift to annual issuance of the SOC 2 Type 2 report offers a more comprehensive view of control and operating effectiveness for data security.

The report has examined OSL's custody, automated trading services (ATS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations.

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Digital Securities (OSL), a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), today announced the successful completion of its SOC 2 Type 2 report for the second consecutive year. The report includes the company's custody, automated trading services (ATS), and software-as-a-service (SaaS) operations.

In line with industry best practices, OSL has extended the observation window of the SOC 2 Type 2 Report to 12 months. This change enables a more thorough and strategic evaluation of the controls and efficacy of its data security management, underscoring OSL's strong dedication to transparency, compliance, and data protection.

The SOC 2 Type 2 certification, conducted by a renowned Big Four accounting firm, highlights OSL's high standards of security, availability, and confidentiality across its custody, ATS, and SaaS solutions. This certification provides important assurance to clients who require third-party validation to fulfill their due diligence and compliance requirements.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL, said: "Data security and protection are paramount in the digital asset industry. We have invested significantly into driving operational excellence and regulatory compliance, and maintaining our SOC 2 Type 2 certification is a key part of that commitment. Our ultimate goal is to continue leading and enhancing the security and compliance standards for our industry."

SOC 2, which stands for "System and Organisation Controls 2", is a framework that defines a set of rules and standards an organisation must follow to ensure the safety and security of the information it manages. It is an authoritative assurance report that is particularly vital for institutional clients, such as banks and audited firms.

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: osl.com

