OSL Bolsters Leadership Team with the Appointment of Ivan Wong as CFO

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group Limited (863.HK), a Hong Kong publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets (the "Group"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Ivan Wong as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Group. This strategic appointment aims to accelerate the Group's growth strategy and drive its long-term business success.

With more than 16 years of financial experience in the banking and technology sector, Ivan is an accomplished financial services professional and seasoned technology investor with extensive experience in capital markets, strategic investment and management consulting. He joined OSL Group in September 2024 as the Chief Investment Officer, playing a pivotal role driving the Group's strategic investment efforts to spearhead its global expansion strategy. Prior to OSL Group, Ivan held key positions at renowned global firms, including Morgan Stanley Asia Limited, Ant Group and the Boston Consulting Group.

Ivan holds a master's degree in financial engineering from Columbia University and a bachelor's degree in quantitative finance from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Lawrence Lee, Chairman of the Board at OSL Group, commented: "We are thrilled to welcome Ivan as our new CFO. His invaluable insights and expertise in strategic investment and financial management will be instrumental, as we navigate the evolving landscape of digital assets in Asia and beyond, and supercharge our next phase of growth."

Ivan Wong, Chief Financial Officer of OSL Group, stated: "I am excited to be appointed as the CFO of OSL Group and be part of a dynamic team that is shaping the future of the digital asset industry. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive our strategic initiatives and achieve our vision to enable trusted access to digital assets for every person and business."

About OSL Group

OSL Group (formerly BC Technology Group) is at the forefront of the digital asset industry, striving for excellence in providing innovative solutions for institutions, professional, and retail investors. As a leading player in the digital asset space, OSL Group is committed to a long-term strategy.

With a rich history and experience in the sector, OSL Group is backed by a track record of regulatory compliance and excellence. OSL offers a comprehensive suite of services, including brokerage, custody, exchange, and SaaS, setting the standard for the digital asset industry.

Proudly the world's first insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, OSL Digital Securities, a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group, places paramount importance on regulatory compliance and security, upholding the highest industry standards. Our platform is designed to cater to institutional clients, professional & retail investors, providing a user-friendly interface that seamlessly integrates cutting-edge technology.

At OSL Group, we envision the future of finance in digital assets and are dedicated to guiding our clients through this dynamic landscape. Our team of experts brings together extensive experience in traditional finance, technology, and digital assets, ensuring that our clients receive top-tier support and guidance.

