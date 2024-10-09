OSL, China AMC (HK) and Solowin Take Centre Center Stage as a Gold Sponsor of Hong Kong FinTech Week, Unveiling the Transformative Potential of Tokenization Services

HONG KONG, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (863.HK), Hong Kong's only publicly listed company fully dedicated to digital assets, along with Hong Kong's leading asset manager China Asset Management (Hong Kong) ("China AMC (HK)") and Hong Kong's one-stop comprehensive financial services provider Solowin Holdings (SWIN.US) ("Solowin"), is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024. This prestigious event will take place from 28 October to 1 November at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. As Asia's premier financial technology event, Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024 is expected to be the largest edition to date.

With a strategic focus on the theme of tokenization, ChinaAMC (HK) will showcase its offerings in collaboration with co-sponsors OSL and Solowin at its designated booth. By leveraging their distinct strengths and expertise, these three industry leaders aim to deliver invaluable insights and innovative solutions that will enhance discussions surrounding tokenization and its transformative impact on the financial landscape.

"As a compliance-driven digital asset exchange with deep roots in over-the-counter (OTC) trading services, OSL is backed by Hong Kong's largest digital asset custody platform, providing its clients with an insurance coverage of up to US$1 billion, which is the highest in the world. We also invest significantly in promoting the development of digital asset tokenisation and incorporating Web3 compliance innovations from traditional finance to capture future growth of the digital asset industry," said Kevin Cui, CEO of OSL. "Meanwhile, through collaboration with our partners, we will soon launch our Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization products and a brand-new omnibus service. By integrating digital assets with traditional finance, we aim to maintain OSL's competitive edge in driving Hong Kong's digital economy development."

Thomas Zhu, Head of Digital Assets and Family Office Business, China AMC (HK), presented: "Join ChinaAMC (HK) at Hong Kong FinTech Week 2024, where we will showcase our leadership at the forefront of crypto asset innovation. With the successful launch of Asia's largest Bitcoin and Ether spot ETFs, we are pioneering the use of blockchain technology to enhance liquidity, reduce barriers, and improve investor accessibility. As Hong Kong positions itself as a global hub for tokenized money and assets, we are proud to collaborate with industry leaders and regulatory authorities through initiatives such as the HKMA's Project Ensemble and e-HKD Pilot Program, shaping the future of digital finance."

Thomas Tam, CEO of Solowin, commented, "Solowin is dedicated to building an integrated financial services infrastructure for next-generation investors, offering a seamless one-stop solution across traditional finance and virtual assets. As one of Hong Kong's first batch regulated virtual asset service providers, we consistently develop new and innovative solutions for both traditional finance and virtual assets, working alongside industry leaders to drive the growth of Hong Kong's virtual asset ecosystem.

Hong Kong FinTech Week provides a platform for Solowin to showcase our FinTech solutions for both retail and institutional investors. This event highlights Hong Kong's comprehensive regulatory framework and proactive approach, solidifying its position as a global leader in the virtual asset ecosystem. As a key player in Hong Kong's virtual asset market, I believe our strategic partnerships with industry leaders OSL and ChinaAMC (HK) in the Virtual Assets and Web3 space will continue to strengthen our leadership within the industry."

These three leading firms in the digital asset sector will be collaborating at Hong Kong FinTech Week to deliver a series of valuable market updates for attendees, aiming to promote ongoing innovation and growth of the industry. OSL will offer a professional perspective on the growth potential and current trends in tokenization, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and the digital asset market, guiding participants in capitalising on emerging opportunities within the financial landscape.

About ChinaAMC (HK)

Established in 2008, China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Limited ("ChinaAMC (HK)") is a leading Chinese asset manager in Hong Kong.

ChinaAMC (HK) has amassed an impressive performance history in both active and passive investments over the past 16 years. Boasting robust expertise in a variety of asset classes, such as Greater China equities, Asian and global fixed income, global ETF series, leverage and inverse products, virtual assets, as well as mandates and investment advisory services. ChinaAMC (HK) adopts a global outlook to build a versatile platform catering to institutional and retail investors in the region and worldwide. Committed to innovation and growth in the financial sector, ChinaAMC (HK) is actively expanding into the Web 3.0 space, exploring new investment opportunities in blockchain and decentralized finance technologies. All efforts align with their vision of being "Beyond China Expert".

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: group.osl.com

About Solowin Holdings

Solowin Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN) is a Hong Kong based financial services firm providing a comprehensive one-stop solution for high-net-worth and institutional investors worldwide.

For more information, visit the Company's website at https://solowin.io

Or investor relationship website at http://ir.solomonwin.com.hk

