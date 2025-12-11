OSL Group Unveils USDGO Stablecoin to Strengthen Global Compliant Payment Network

USDGO is set for launch in early 2026. OSL is the branding and distribution partner. Anchorage Digital is the issuer

HONG KONG, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Group (863.HK), Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, today unveiled USDGO, a US dollar-backed stablecoin under U.S. federal oversight. This is a key initiative for the company to strengthen its global compliant payment network. Serving as the cornerstone of OSL Group's global payment infrastructure, USDGO will accelerate the future of faster and cost-effective payments.

It will provide a safe and reliable instrument for businesses in e-commerce, gaming, and trade for cross-border payments and settlements, while offering investors a trusted vehicle for cryptocurrency allocation through OSL's global trading platforms and payment gateways.

Kevin Cui, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of OSL Group, said:

"USDGO demonstrates OSL Group's commitment to the strategic advancement in the payments sector, upholding global regulatory and security standards for operational reliability. By reducing transaction costs, improving treasury management, and optimizing liquidity, USDGO will bridge the fiat and digital worlds, empowering our partners to fulfill their business ambitions with ease and trust."

USDGO - scheduled to launch by the first quarter of 2026 - will be a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed stablecoin that undergoes stringent third-party audits and meets the strictest Anti-Money Laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.

Nathan McCauley, Co-Founder and CEO, Anchorage Digital, said:

"OSL has led the way on compliant digital asset markets in Asia, and we're proud to support the next phase with USDGO. Issuing USDGO from within Anchorage Digital Bank brings U.S. bank-level oversight to a global stablecoin, giving institutions the regulatory clarity and operational security they need to use stablecoins for real payments and treasury use cases."

Anchorage Digital, the first and only federally regulated crypto bank in the United States, will serve as the issuer of USDGO. OSL Group will act as the branding operator and distributor.

USDGO will adopt a multi-chain strategy to ensure maximum accessibility and interoperability across leading blockchain ecosystems. This enables users to transact on their preferred networks while maintaining consistent security and regulatory standards. Solana will be the first public blockchain to deploy USDGO, followed by more chains in the future.

Important Notes

USDGO is designed to meet the rigorous standards of the GENIUS Act,and is backed by 1:1 by high-quality liquid assets, including U.S. Treasuries. Anchorage Digital Bank, the first and only federally regulated crypto bank, will issue USDGO.

OSL Group will be the branding partner, and OSL Group subsidiaries with appropriate licenses and regulatory registrations will act as distributors for USDGO. In Hong Kong, USDGO will only be distributed via OSL Digital Securities Limited, the first licensed virtual asset trading platform operator in Hong Kong.

About OSL Group

OSL Group (HKEX: 863) is Asia's leading stablecoin trading and payment platform that strives to provide compliant and efficient digital financial infrastructure services globally, empowering enterprises, financial institutions and individuals to seamlessly exchange, pay, trade, and settle between fiat and digital currencies. Grounded in the core values of Open, Secure, and Licensed, it is committed to building a more efficient ecosystem that connects global markets and enables instant, seamless and compliant value movement worldwide.

About Anchorage Digital

Anchorage Digital is a global crypto platform that enables institutions to participate in digital assets through trading, staking, custody, governance, settlement, stablecoin issuance, and the industry's leading security infrastructure. Home to Anchorage Digital Bank N.A., the only federally chartered crypto bank in the U.S., Anchorage Digital also serves institutions through Anchorage Digital Singapore, which is licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore; Anchorage Digital NY, which holds a BitLicense from the New York Department of Financial Services; and self-custody wallet Porto by Anchorage Digital. The company is funded by leading institutions including Andreessen Horowitz, GIC, Goldman Sachs, KKR, and Visa, with its Series D valuation over $3 billion. Founded in 2017 in San Francisco, California, Anchorage Digital has offices in New York, New York; Porto, Portugal; Singapore; and Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Learn more at anchorage.com, on X @Anchorage, and on LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute, and shall not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, invitation, recommendation, or inducement to buy, sell, subscribe for, or otherwise deal in any digital assets, securities, or financial products. It does not constitute financial, investment, legal, tax, accounting, or other professional advice and should not be relied upon as such. The views, statements, and information contained herein do not necessarily reflect the official positions or commitments of OSL Group or any of its affiliates. Any descriptions of products, services, promotions, or programmes are for general reference only.

Participation in any products, services, or promotions mentioned is subject to applicable terms, conditions, and regulatory requirements. This article may contain forward-looking statements or indicative information. Actual outcomes may differ materially, and OSL Group assumes no obligation to update such information.

SOURCE OSL