OSL Joins HKMA's 'Project Ensemble' to Conduct Proof-of-Concepts with Franklin Templeton

HONG KONG, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL Digital Securities, a leading regulated digital asset platform and a member of OSL Group (863.HK), today announced its participation in the Ensemble Sandbox - the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's (HKMA) sandbox to advance interbank settlement using experimental tokenised money against transactions involving tokenised assets. OSL will conduct proof-of-concept distribution of tokenised fund products issued by global investment management firm Franklin Templeton.

Project Ensemble seeks to explore innovative financial market infrastructure (FMI) that will facilitate seamless interbank settlement of tokenised money through wholesale central bank digital currency (wCBDC). As a Sandbox participant, OSL will conduct proof-of-concept distribution of Franklin Templeton's on-chain wealth management products, including money market fund tokens. This has the potential to revolutionise asset management by providing greater transparency, efficiency, and accessibility for investors.

Gary Tiu, Head of Regulatory Affairs at OSL, said, "OSL is proud to be part of Project Ensemble, contributing to Hong Kong's innovative drive as a leading hub for the future of digital finance. By working with Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, we are leveraging our deep roots and expertise in the regulated digital asset ecosystem to help accelerate the move towards on-chain management of personal wealth."

Roger Bayston, Head of Digital Assets at Franklin Templeton commented, "We are excited to partner with OSL and HKMA to unlock the potential of asset tokenisation and explore the distribution of tokenised products in Hong Kong through Project Ensemble. This important initiative also reinforces our commitment to supporting fintech innovation and fostering a vibrant digital ecosystem in Hong Kong."

The involvement of OSL and Franklin Templeton within Project Ensemble represents a significant step in driving the development of Hong Kong's tokenisation market, addressing the needs of modern investors and setting the stage for the future of digital finance in the region.

About OSL

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, OSL Group (863.HK), formerly BC Technology Group, OSL is the world's first SFC-licensed and insured digital asset platform. Founded in 2018, OSL has an established history in the sector and is recognised by many as the leader in providing comprehensive regulated and licensed digital asset solutions.

OSL offers Markets services (brokerage, exchange, and custody) and SaaS technology solutions, which deliver institutional clients in addition to professional and retail investors access to global liquidity through its best-in-class digital asset platform. OSL's secured and insured hot and cold wallet infrastructure also ensures the safekeeping of digital assets with timely transaction settlements.

As the digital asset industry continues to evolve, so does OSL. OSL's simple and tailored approach compliantly navigates international clients through the evolving digital assets environment.

For more information, visit: group.osl.com

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over US$1.6 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024.

For more information, please visit www.franklinresources.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE OSL