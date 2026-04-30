Osstem Implant Deepens Connection with Indian Consumers on 20th Anniversary, Expanding Presence in Oral Care Market

Leveraging 30 years of expertise to launch premium oral care lineup and enhance digital engagement

Accelerating B2C expansion with Korea's best-selling functional toothpastes (over 25 million units sold)

MUMBAI and NEW DELHI, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Osstem Implant, a global leader in dental implantation, is significantly expanding its consumer touchpoints to mark its 20th anniversary in India. Moving beyond its core B2B dental equipment business, the company is strategically strengthening its brand presence through the launch of premium oral care products and enhanced digital communication, bringing the brand closer to everyday Indian households.

Targeting Daily Wellness with Premium Oral Care Solutions

[Photo 1] Oral Care Exhibition Booth at '2025 Osstem Meeting Mumbai' [Photo 2] Attendees at the Osstem Meeting Mumbai posing at a photo zone with Osstem mascots dressed in traditional Indian attire

Osstem Implant India officially launched its functional toothpaste lineup—specializing in whitening and tooth sensitivity relief—alongside the 'Double Wide' toothbrush series in November 2025. Developed based on clinical results from leading dental universities in Korea, Osstem's functional toothpastes are proven best-sellers with over 25 million units sold in Korea alone.

Since their debut in India, these products have received an enthusiastic response, leading to a rapid expansion of sales channels. This shift allows everyday consumers to experience Osstem's professional dental expertise in their daily lives.

Enhancing Oral Health Awareness Through Digital Content

Beyond product sales, Osstem is positioning itself as a 'Digital Dental Guide' for the Indian public. Through its official social media channels (Instagram and Facebook), the company shares professional educational content more than twice a month.

These updates cover essential topics such as post-implant care, orthodontic maintenance, and teeth whitening tips. Expert-backed and easily accessible, this content is fostering a high level of engagement and improving oral health awareness across the country — thereby enabling Osstem to connect more closely with everyday Indian households.

20 Years of Partnership: Localized 'Empathy Management'

Commemorating two decades in India, Osstem released a special anniversary video last month to express gratitude to its partners and customers. The company plans to continue this momentum with various participatory events and promotions that reflect on its shared journey of growth in India.

In particular, Osstem's celebratory campaigns for major Indian festivals—such as International Women's Day, Gudi Padwa, and Ram Navami—highlight its 'Hyper-Local Management' philosophy. By respecting local culture and values, Osstem is building a deep emotional bond with Indian consumers that goes beyond traditional brand marketing.

"For the past 20 years, Osstem has been a proud partner in the modernization of India's dental industry. We are now evolving into a lifestyle brand that takes responsibility for the everyday oral health of the Indian people," said a representative from Osstem Implant India. "We remain committed to providing innovative products and communicating through diverse digital channels to become a truly friendly and trusted brand in every Indian household."

SOURCE OSSTEM IMPLANT Co., Ltd.