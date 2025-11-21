Integrating CBCT, intraoral scanners, digital guides, and implants to advance India's dental ecosystem

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osstem Implant, officially recognized as the world's No.1 dental implant brand in terms of sales volume (According to the innovation research and support centre for dental science at Seoul National University Dental Hospital), is strengthening its leadership in the Indian market by driving innovation through K-Digital Dentistry.

Osstem Implant Leads Digital Transformation in India with "K-Digital Dentistry"

The company is leading the digital transformation of India's dental industry by providing a comprehensive lineup of digital dentistry solutions that cover the entire implant workflow—from diagnosis and planning to surgery and prosthetics.

Driving Market Innovation with a Complete Digital Line-up

Digital dentistry is rapidly reshaping the global dental landscape. By applying digital technologies throughout every stage of treatment—diagnosis, orthodontics, implant surgery, and prosthetic fabrication—it enables higher efficiency and precision in dental care.

Using CBCT and intraoral scanners, clinicians can obtain digital data of a patient's oral condition and create accurate 3D models. With the help of 3D printing and milling machines, patient-specific prosthetics can be manufactured with precision and consistency. This minimizes variations caused by the clinician's experience or condition and ensures consistent, high-quality treatment outcomes anytime and anywhere.

Osstem invests over 10% of its annual revenue in R&D, achieving unmatched technological excellence in digital dentistry.

With these continuous innovations, the company has evolved beyond being a traditional implant manufacturer to become a "Total Solution Provider", enhancing clinical precision and patient safety across India's dental sector.

Data-Driven "OneGuide" System Enhances Surgical Accuracy

Osstem's flagship digital solution, the "OneGuide System", utilizes CT and intraoral scan data to pre-plan the optimal implant position and angle, and guides the surgical path with precision. This system enables data-driven, minimally invasive surgery, independent of the clinician's experience. By minimizing incisions, it shortens surgery time and reduces patient discomfort. Even elderly or medically compromised patients can undergo procedures more safely and comfortably, while clinicians benefit from improved predictability and reduced procedural stress—ultimately leading to higher patient satisfaction.

Osstem's CBCT "T2" and portable X-ray "N1" are also receiving excellent reviews in the Indian market for their high-resolution imaging and user-friendly design. The "T2" provides clear, detailed images for accurate diagnosis and supports various scanning ranges and modes for diverse clinical applications. Meanwhile, the "N1" offers wide viewing angles via an LCD display, intuitive button controls, and long-lasting battery performance—significantly enhancing clinical convenience and workflow efficiency.

Accelerating Digital Transformation in Indian Dentistry

Indian dentists are now implementing Osstem's digital systems to achieve a complete digital workflow, including precise diagnosis, optimal implant planning, and rapid prosthetic fabrication. This transformation is elevating the overall quality of dental care across the country.

A spokesperson for Osstem Implant stated,

"As a global leader shaping the future of the dental industry, Osstem Implant is committed to expanding its innovative digital workflows in India and worldwide. Our mission is to help dentists deliver better treatment outcomes and maximize patient satisfaction."

