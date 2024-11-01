Otis Appoints Nicolas Lopez as Managing Director of Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company, announced today the appointment of Nicolas Lopez as Managing Director of Southeast Asia, overseeing operations across Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and the rest of the ASEAN countries.

Based in Singapore, Nicolas will be responsible for providing strategic and operational direction with a focus on business growth and maintaining a strong commitment to the Otis Absolutes of Safety, Ethics, and Quality, the company's core values.

"For decades, Otis has helped build cities and transform how people live and work in the Southeast Asia region. I'm honored to join my colleagues here to build on Otis' reputation for customer responsiveness, service excellence and quality," said Nicolas. "With the escalator and elevator industry experiencing significant growth, I'm excited to contribute to vertical transportation's evolving demands and to support sustainable urban development in this vibrant region."

Previously, Nicolas was the global head of Sigma Elevator Company, a subsidiary of Otis headquartered in Korea with a presence in over 60 countries. He also held the role of Senior Vice President, Legal and Compliance for the Otis Asia Pacific region.

Prior to moving to Asia, Nicolas led business development activities for Otis in Latin America. Nicolas holds both Master of Business Administration and Master of Law qualifications.

Otis has been a strategic partner in Southeast Asia's urban infrastructure and building industry, with a team of over 2,000 colleagues across the region and a regional Training Center in Bangkok.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

SOURCE Otis Elevator