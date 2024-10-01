Otis Australia Wins Modernization Project at 101 Collins Street

Otis installed the building's original elevators in 1989 and has maintained them for 35 years

MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Australia has been selected by 101 Collins Street for an elevator modernization project at this iconic landmark in Melbourne's central business district. Otis Australia is part of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company.

Otis Australia will modernize 30 elevators at 101 Collins Street, an iconic landmark in Melbourne’s central business district

Otis will modernize 30 units, utilizing its most advanced Skyrise® MOD solution for high-rise elevators, in addition to its Gen3TM MOD technology and energy-conserving ReGen™ drive, which converts energy captured during braking back into electricity and reduces annual energy consumption. In addition, Otis will service the elevators for the 48-storey office building through 2031.

The installation of the Otis ONE™ IoT solution to support service will enable proactive communication by monitoring equipment health and performance of the elevators 24/7 in real-time. The information is immediately available to the building's management team and service technicians via portals and apps to provide visibility to their elevator portfolios and manage performance more efficiently.

"Otis has been a direct presence in Australia since 1920, playing a pivotal role in transforming cities and states through urbanization and infrastructure renewal with our vertical transportation solutions," said Otis Australasia Managing Director, Pedro Marcal. "We are proud to have installed the existing elevators at 101 Collins Street in 1989 and maintained them for the past 35 years. With this modernization project, the building will be upgraded with our most advanced elevator and digital solutions, delivering safe, connected and more efficient passenger transport for decades to come."

In 2023, the elevators at 101 Collins Street were upgraded with Otis' advanced Compass® 360 intelligent dispatching technology. The Compass® 360 dispatching technology analyses where passengers are going before they board the elevator, grouping passengers by destination to get them there faster and with fewer stops – as much as 50% faster during peak travel periods.

The 101 Collins Street team will benefit from Otis' vast experience modernizing many other iconic projects worldwide. Visit our Global Projects pages to find out more about proven Otis expertise in solving customer challenges and enhancing passenger experiences.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

