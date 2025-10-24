Otis Helps Cambodia's Techo International Airport Prepare for Future

Otis solutions help establish new airport's role as a major transport hub

Phase 1 will accommodate 13 million passengers a year

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis elevators and escalators are helping move passengers safely and seamlessly through Cambodia's new international airport which was officially inaugurated this week. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Techo International Airport

"Otis is honored to support Cambodia in expanding its aviation infrastructure to boost global connectivity and economic growth," said Nicolas Lopez, Senior Vice President & Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Otis. "This world-class airport has been designed to deliver a superior passenger experience, with safe, reliable and efficient mobility solutions provided by Otis to complement the building's traditional aesthetics."

With world-class project management expertise and advanced solutions, Otis is a partner in many of the world's most significant airport projects, including the newly extended Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport in Korea, which included designing and installing the longest continuous walkways in Asia.

What Otis elevators and escalators are used at Techo International Airport?

Otis has provided 118 units in total:

52 Gen2™ elevator systems, which feature machine room-less and gearless technology, powered by Otis ReGen™ regenerative drive systems that enable elevators to convert excess energy into electricity

36 515NPE escalators and 30 moving walkways which are heavy-duty units designed for high-traffic areas

Techo International Airport is being developed in three phases by the Royal Government of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Overseas Cambodian Investment Corporation (OCIC). The airport will manage up to 13 million passengers in Phase 1, 30 million passengers in Phase 2 and 50 million passengers in Phase 3.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

SOURCE Otis