Otis Wins Silver Award for Outstanding Safety Performance at SBS Transit Safe Business Partner Awards 2025

This is the third separate safety excellence award Otis Singapore has received this year

SINGAPORE, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis has been honored with a Silver Award at the SBS Transit Safe Business Partner Awards 2025, recognizing strong safety performance while operating on SBS Transit premises. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

"Safety is at the heart of everything we do," said Nicolas Lopez, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Otis Southeast Asia. "We support our frontline teams and empower them with training, tools and technology to deliver on our promise of safety and quality every day. We are proud of this recognition by our customer - it reflects our commitment to embed safety in every aspect of our culture and business, for our people and the customers and communities we serve."

Otis has collaborated with SBS Transit for more than 20 years, with a maintenance contract servicing elevators and escalators across the Downtown Line and the North East Line. As well as a team of dedicated infrastructure Service professionals, Otis provides comprehensive 24/7 customer service through its OTISLINE® customer care center.

Launched in 2024, the SBS Transit Safe Business Partner Awards celebrate business partners who uphold the highest standards of workplace safety and health. A Silver Award is the first tier in SBS Transit's recognition program, which supports continuous improvement in safety.

This latest recognition becomes the third safety award that Otis has received in Singapore this year. In addition to the SBS Transit award, the team was recognized with:

Certificate of Excellence under the Mechanical & Electrical Maintenance Safety Award (Public Facilities & Systems) at the 27th Annual Safety, Health and Environmental Awards Convention (ASAC) by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

2025 SMRT Contractors' Safety Award for upholding the highest standards in health, safety and service management across Singapore's SMRT rail network.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.4 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.4 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 72,000 people strong, including 44,000 field professionals, all committed to manufacturing, installing and maintaining products to meet the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

