Otis Hong Kong Receives "Outstanding Elevator Business Award" in 01 Gold Medal Awards 2023

HONG KONG, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Hong Kong has been honored with the "Outstanding Elevator Business Award" at the prestigious 01 Gold Medal Awards 2023. This award recognizes Otis' exceptional achievements in promoting innovations in vertical transportation and significant contributions to advancing technology and service excellence in Hong Kong, furthering the city's smart city initiatives. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) is a global leader in the manufacturing, installation and repair of elevators and escalators.

Michael Lee, VP & MD, Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan represents Otis Hong Kong to receive the "Outstanding Elevator Business Award" at the 01 Gold Medal Awards 2023 ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Otis Elevator Company (H.K.) Limited)

Michael Lee, Managing Director of Otis Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan expressed his gratitude and pride. "We are truly honored to be recognized with this esteemed award, which is a testament to Otis' unwavering commitment to innovation and bringing cutting-edge technologies and excellent customer service to Hong Kong. Otis has been elevating Hong Kong's skyline since 1888, transforming the way people live and work in a taller, faster, smarter world. We are dedicated to continuing our contribution to the development of a smarter and more sustainable urban environment in Hong Kong."

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

