Otis Indonesia Begins Replacement and Modernization Project at Jakarta's Millennium Mall

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Millennium Mall, located in the heart of the city, has selected Otis Indonesia for an elevator and escalator replacement and modernization project. Otis Indonesia is part of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation, and service company.

Otis Indonesia participated in Millennium Mall's rebranding ceremony held in early June. Otis will modernize 39 units at the mall, including replacing 25 escalators, eight elevators and modernizing six escalators. To provide a smoother, quieter and more comfortable ride, the existing machine belts in several of the elevators will be replaced with Otis’ Gen2® patented polyurethane-coated steel flat belts that significantly decrease vibration.

Otis Indonesia will modernize 39 units, including replacing 25 escalators, eight elevators and modernizing six escalators of Millennium Mall. To provide a smoother, quieter and more comfortable ride, the existing machine belts in several of the elevators will be replaced with Otis' Gen2® patented polyurethane-coated steel flat belts that significantly decrease vibration.

To achieve greater energy-efficiency, all elevators in the building will be equipped with Otis' energy-conserving ReGen™ drive, which will convert energy captured during braking back into electricity and reduce annual energy consumption by up to 37% compared to the existing equipment. Additionally, several escalators that are in busy areas will undergo in-truss modernization, where the existing escalator framework is retained and updated with new equipment, minimizing disruption, and reducing downtime for passengers.

"Since launching the world's first safety elevator over 170 years ago, Otis has been at the forefront of innovation, supporting urbanization and infrastructure renewal. With our proven track record in modernizing buildings worldwide, we are delighted to partner with Millennium Mall to provide more efficient, high-performing vertical mobility solutions that will enhance safety and improve passenger experience," said Joseph Hasnan, Otis Indonesia Managing Director.

Previously known as Plaza Atrium, the 8-story shopping center was recently rebranded as Millennium Mall to serve as a one-stop-shop destination and family recreation center for the community.

To learn more about Otis products and services, visit www.otis.com.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

SOURCE Otis Elevator