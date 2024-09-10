Otis Taiwan Completes the Acquisition of Jardine Schindler Lifts Limited in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Elevator Company (Taiwan) Limited ("Otis Taiwan") has completed the acquisition of Jardine Schindler Lifts Limited in Taiwan from the Jardine Schindler Group. Otis Taiwan is a subsidiary of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service.

Jardine Schindler's elevator and escalator business in Taiwan, with approximately 200 employees, serves customers through its four branches.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Otis' commitment to the region, our customers, our colleagues, and other stakeholders. It further strengthens our presence in Taiwan and will be complementary in terms of customer coverage and operational capacity." said Hemant Jolly, Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development – Otis, Asia Pacific.

"Otis has been present in Taiwan since 1963 and has a long history of serving customers here," said Michael Lee, Vice President and Managing Director, Otis Hong Kong, Macau & Taiwan. "Through this acquisition, we look forward to welcoming our new colleagues from Jardine Schindler Lifts Limited in Taiwan. At the same time, we are eager to introduce our highly regarded products & service offerings, including the recently launched Otis ONETM platform and our connected Gen3™ elevators to our customers. Always guided by our Absolutes – Safety, Ethics, Quality – our newest customers should expect the same level of high-quality service and execution that Otis is well known for."

