Otis to Equip 68-storey Dawn KLCC with Elevators in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis (NYSE: OTIS), the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company, will install seven Otis SkyRise® and three Otis Arise™ elevators for the Chin Hin Group Property Dawn KLCC mixed-used building.

Otis will equip the 68-storey Dawn KLCC with its most advanced SkyRise® elevator system

Rising to an impressive 68 storeys, Dawn KLCC stands in close proximity to iconic landmarks such as the Petronas Twin Towers, Saloma Bridge, and Public Bank Tower. Scheduled for completion in 2029, this architectural marvel will feature lifestyle suites, luxury serviced residences, and a vibrant sky bar, offering breathtaking panoramic views of Kuala Lumpur city center.

"Otis has a long-standing history of expertise in vertical transportation for high rise buildings. We are proud to contribute to Dawn KLCC, a prominent project that will transform Kuala Lumpur's skyline and drive the city's dynamic growth," said Pradeep Nair, General Manager, Otis Malaysia. "By using Otis' most advanced SkyRise elevator system, traveling at speeds of up to 6 meters per second in this building, we are committed to providing passengers with shorter wait times and faster, more efficient journeys."

The building will be integrated with Otis' SmartGrouping™ technology, featuring a dynamic group-calling function with smart hall call buttons. This system arranges passenger groups for direct access to specific sky bar floors, before seamlessly returning to its original group for continued service.

The installation of the Otis ONE™ IoT solution to support service will enable proactive communication by monitoring equipment health and performance of the elevators 24/7 in real-time. The information is immediately available to the building's management team and service technicians via portals and apps to provide visibility to their elevator portfolios and manage performance more efficiently.

In recent years, Otis has also equipped and serviced two notable developments by Chin Hin Group Property – Solarvest Tower at Bangsar South, featuring lifestyle suites, and Residensi Andalan at Bukit Jalil, a residential project.

To learn more about Otis products and services, visit www.otis.com.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

