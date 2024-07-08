Otis to Equip and Service 40-storey LUMIÈRE Evergreen Apartments in Hanoi, Vietnam

HANOI, Vietnam, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUMIÈRE Evergreen, a prestigious residential project developed by Masterise Homes, has selected Otis Vietnam for new elevator equipment and servicing. Otis (NYSE: OTIS), is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Otis will complete the installation of 4 SkyRise® and 24 Arise™ elevators by October 2025. The company will then service the elevators for the 40-storey high-rise apartment, located in Hanoi's western city center, through June, 2028.

"Vietnam's urban landscape is rapidly evolving with the rise of tall buildings in its cities and the growing need for advanced construction and smart engineering solutions," said Manivannan, K., Managing Director of Otis Vietnam and Malaysia. "Otis is proud to collaborate with Masterise Homes, a pioneer in the development of luxury real estate in the Vietnamese market, to enhance vertical transportation efficiency and facilitate seamless connectivity for its residents."

The SkyRise elevator is Otis' most advanced high-rise system, integrating industry-leading technologies with space-saving design. Its controller employs adaptive motion profiling to adjust the acceleration rate in order to reduce energy consumption, while a patented control algorithm ensures a smooth ride.

Designed to maximise energy efficiency, Otis' Arise elevator system is optimized with our patented ReGen™ drive, which recycles energy for other building systems.

In recent years, Otis has also provided elevators to two other residential developments developed by Masterise Homes in Hanoi – the Ocean Park and Smart City high-end residential projects.

About Otis

Otis gives people freedom to connect and thrive in a taller, faster, smarter world. The global leader in the manufacture, installation and servicing of elevators and escalators, we move 2.3 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.3 million customer units worldwide – the industry's largest Service portfolio. You'll find us in the world's most iconic structures, as well as residential and commercial buildings, transportation hubs and everywhere people are on the move. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 71,000 people strong, including 42,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories. To learn more, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook @OtisElevatorCo.

