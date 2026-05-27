oToBrite and Turing Drive Showcase Physical AI Unmanned Vehicle Applications at COMPUTEX 2026

HSINCHU, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Physical AI continues to grow, demand for robotics and unmanned vehicle deployment is accelerating. At COMPUTEX 2026, oToBrite and Turing Drive are showcasing real-world unmanned vehicle applications powered by automotive-grade Vision-AI technologies.

oToBrite and Turing Drive Showcase Physical AI at COMPUTEX 2026

David Shen, CEO of Turing Drive, stated that the company is combining autonomous driving systems with oToBrite's automotive camera and Vision-AI technologies to bring intelligent capabilities to Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for industrial logistics, tourism shuttles, and last-mile transportation. He added that Physical AI will play a key role in freeing human labor from dangerous, repetitive, and labor-intensive tasks, while long-duration autonomous operation continues to depend heavily on stable and reliable environmental perception.

In response, oToBrite CEO Roy Wu stated that robots and unmanned vehicles operating in real-world environments require highly reliable visual perception capabilities. As applications expand from indoor to outdoor and more complex environments, 3D depth perception technologies are becoming increasingly important. Through 3D stereo depth cameras, systems can obtain real-time distance and obstacle data, improving obstacle detection, spatial awareness, and autonomous navigation stability.

A key highlight of the exhibition is oToBrite's new "Long-Range 3D Stereo Vision Depth Camera Module." It features 120 dB HDR imaging, global shutter synchronization, and 120 mm baseline supporting depth sensing up to a 20-meter perception range for outdoor navigation and obstacle detection. The solution supports NVIDIA Jetson platforms, offering precise depth processing and plug-and-play integration to simplify development and deployment.

The booth also showcases a 3D stereo camera with 60mm baseline, closely matches the average human IPD and specifically designed for humanoid robot applications.

The exhibition further features a multi-camera Vision-AI SLAM solution integrating four automotive-grade GMSL2 camera modules running on NVIDIA Jetson platforms to deliver high-precision localization and real-time perception for autonomous operation in complex real-world environments, especially in GPS-denied areas such as tunnels, bridges, warehouses, and indoor facilities.

To address growing non-RGB perception demands, oToBrite is also showcasing its 8–14 μm LWIR Thermal Camera for reliable sensing in challenging environments.

In addition, oToBrite is showcasing 1–8 MP automotive-grade GMSL2 camera modules with IP67/IP69K protection and low-latency transmission for outdoor environments.

oToBrite's portfolio includes automotive-grade cameras, multi-camera VSLAM, 3D perception, and thermal imaging technologies for robotics and unmanned vehicles in agriculture, mining, and logistics.

All solutions will be showcased at COMPUTEX 2026, Booth A1225a.

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.