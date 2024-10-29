oToBrite Joins Forces with Advantech to Revolutionize Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR) with High-Performance Vision-AI Solutions

HSINCHU, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite, a leading provider of vision-AI ADAS and automotive-grade cameras has announced a strategic partnership with Advantech, a global industrial IoT pioneer, to co-develop high-performance and cost-effective solutions for Autonomous Mobile Robot (AMR). This strategic collaboration integrates oToBrite's high-speed automotive GMSL cameras with Advantech's AFE-R360 platform, powered by Intel® Core™ Ultra H/U (Meteor Lake) platform, to enable high-resolution, low-latency AI for next-generation Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR), benefiting industries from logistics to manufacturing.

Vision-AI AMR

As a leading vision-AI ADAS provider, oToBrite has manufactured several vision-AI ADAS products for major automakers. Those products rely on high-speed data transmission to handle the large data flow from multiple cameras and enable real-time vision-AI processing in vehicles. To meet demands, oToBrite has integrated GMSL technology in products like L2+ ADAS and L4 autonomous valet parking. The company believes its automotive experience and cutting-edge technology will enable customers to deploy AMR with Advantech successfully.

As AMR applications expand into warehouse logistics, last-mile autonomous delivery, and autonomous terminal tractors, the integration of GMSL technology addresses the needs for real-time, uncompressed, and high-resolution perception in AMR, enabling accurate autonomous navigation in diverse environments. The oToCAM222 series with 2.5M pixels offers multiple viewing angles (63.9°/120.6°/195.9°), perfect for low-speed AMR applications in challenging logistics and industrial environments. The camera's high-speed, low-latency data processing and robust IP67/69K-rated durability make it an optimal solution for vision-AI AMRs.

The AFE-R360 platform is powered by Intel's Core™ Ultra 16-core processor with Arc™ graphics and an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) delivering up to 32 trillion operations per second (TOPs), enhanced by the OpenVINO™ toolkit for optimized AI performance. The system also includes a 3.5" single board computer (SBC) supporting up to eight MIPI-CSI lanes for seamless GMSL input, ensuring low latency and high noise immunity essential for autonomous operations, as well as 3 LAN and 3 USB-C ports for integrating depth and LiDAR sensors.

oToBrite brings experience in manufacturing automotive GMSL cameras and has created advanced vision-AI models, embedded system software for various platforms, and active alignment technology for IP67/69K automotive cameras in its IATF16949-certified factory. oToBrite's expertise in image quality tuning, calibration, and optical technologies is crucial for enabling autonomy in the AMR industry. Leveraging AI and advanced GMSL camera technology, this partnership aims to enhance cost-effective AMR solutions. Learn more at oToBrite's website https://www.otobrite.com/en and Advantech's website https://www.advantech.com/en.

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.