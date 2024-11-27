oToBrite's Blind Spot Information System for Heavy Vehicle and E-Bus Wins 2025 Taiwan Excellence Award

HSINCHU, Nov. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- oToBrite, a leader in vision-AI technology, has earned the prestigious 2025 Taiwan Excellence Award for its innovative Blind Spot Information System (BSIS) designed for heavy vehicles and electric buses. This cutting-edge system distinguished itself among nearly 500 companies and has already been adopted by European clients, making them the first in the EU to achieve UN R151 certification for BSIS using vision-AI technology. The recognition underscores oToBrite's technical expertise and its successful expansion from passenger car solutions to commercial vehicle applications.

BSIS and MOIS Detection Range

The oToBrite BSIS complies with UN R151 requirements for commercial vehicles by detecting and alerting drivers to the presence of two-wheeler riders and pedestrians in blind spots before turning, reducing accident risks. The system can also expand its capabilities to include Moving Off Information System (MOIS) functionality by adding a single additional camera, enabling compliance with UN R159 at the same time. The primary purpose of MOIS is to detect and notify the driver of the presence of pedestrians or two-wheeler riders in the blind spot area ahead of the vehicle, further enhancing road safety. The whole system is the perfect solution to fulfill the regulation requirements of both UN R151 and UN R159.

Compared to traditional radar-based solutions, oToBrite's vision-AI technology offers superior object classification by analyzing camera-captured images. It can accurately distinguish pedestrians, two-wheeler riders, and vehicles while avoiding interference from common roadside objects like railings, streetlights, and parked cars. The system achieves a much higher detection rate for pedestrians compared to radar, accurately identifying both moving and stationary individuals. This capability not only enhances road safety but also helps fleet operators manage and monitor traffic incidents. Integrated with dashcams, the system provides clear evidence of blind spot conditions during accidents. For more information, visit www.otobrite.com/en.

The Taiwan Excellence Award aims to recognize high-quality, innovative products from Taiwan's industries. In its 33rd edition, nearly 1,000 products entered the competition, with a total of 286 outstanding entries emerging as winners.

About oToBrite

oToBrite is a leading vison-AI ADAS/AD solutions provider. Based in Hsinchu Science Park, oToBrite has IATF 16949 certified clean room factory and several years of experience as an automotive Tier-1 supplier. Through comprehensive research and development capabilities, oToBrite provides vision-AI algorithm, ECU/domain controller and automotive-grade/special purpose camera products.

SOURCE oToBrite Electronics, Inc.