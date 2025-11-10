OTOKI Launches Halal-Certified JIN RAMEN in Indonesia

- Targeting the world's second-largest instant noodle market through major retailers and e-commerce platforms

- Expanding local reach with BTS Jin as brand ambassador, supported by tasting events and live commerce

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OTOKI Corporation has officially begun sales of its halal-certified JIN RAMEN in Indonesia, marking a full-scale entry into the world's second-largest instant noodle market.

Upon obtaining halal certification from the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in December 2024, OTOKI completed import licensing (ML) in early August and is set to launch sales this November through major hypermarkets and supermarkets across the country.

OTOKI Halal-certified JIN RAMEN exclusive display at a major retail store in Indonesia

Earlier this year, OTOKI unveiled a new global packaging for JIN RAMEN and launched its worldwide campaign, "Jinjja Love, JIN RAMEN," featuring Jin of 21st century pop icons BTS as the brand's global ambassador. In Indonesia, where BTS has a devoted fan base, the announcement of OTOKI's collaboration featuring BTS' Jin has already generated significant excitement among local consumers.

To build on this momentum, OTOKI is strengthening its integrated marketing both online and offline in the second half of the year. The company will host tasting events at leading premium supermarket chains such as Ranch Market and Farmers Market, while also rolling out products on major e-commerce platforms including Shopee and TikTok Shop. OTOKI plans to reach consumers through both offline and online sales channels, including live commerce, and will collaborate with over one hundred popular influencers to further expand local engagement.

The Indonesian launch includes not only JIN RAMEN but also three halal-certified varieties of CHEESY RAMEN. Positioning CHEESY RAMEN as a locally tailored growth product, OTOKI aims to strengthen its brand lineup and capture broader market demand.

An OTOKI official said, "Indonesia is a strategically important market for our global business. Through our halal-certified JIN RAMEN and CHEESY RAMEN, we hope to deliver both the taste and quality that define OTOKI's ramen. We will continue to expand our reach through diverse distribution channels and strengthen communication with local consumers for a successful market entry."

SOURCE OTOKI