OutSystems Introduces Agentic Systems Engineering to Power Governed, Open Enterprise AI

The OutSystems Enterprise Context Graph and next-generation Mentor enable enterprises to build, modernize, and govern mission-critical agentic systems on a single secure, unified platform

SINGAPORE, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OutSystems, a leading AI development platform, today announced Agentic Systems Engineering, a new approach to AI development designed to help organizations build, manage, and evolve governed agentic systems for the enterprise.

AI development is radically transforming how software is built and the role of developers. As agents generate code faster than ever, there has been an explosion of new tools, but this isn't leading to higher quality software or more coherent architectures. Further compounding the issue are legacy systems that restrain innovation and require even more complex data management and integration.

OutSystems Agentic Systems Engineering is a different approach. It addresses the technical complexity and fragmented architectures of modern enterprises that are often difficult to reason over. By developing the rich context and guardrails agents require, it ensures the delivery of reliable, secure, and compliant systems.

At the center of this approach is the OutSystems Enterprise Context Graph. Drawing on more than two decades of software development centered on business intent rather than code alone, the Enterprise Context Graph extends the OutSystems unique contextual architecture with the dynamic tooling that agents need to work effectively across complex systems.

By providing a high-fidelity and real-time understanding of the enterprise architecture – enterprise apps and agents, workflows, data, and their interconnected dependencies – the Enterprise Context Graph is the platform advantage that enterprises need to realize the power of agentic technologies in their business.

"AI is creating more change, across more tools and surfaces, than ever before—but enterprises still need that change to be governed, secure, and production-ready," said Woodson Martin, CEO of OutSystems. "Agentic Systems Engineering is our answer to that challenge. With the Enterprise Context Graph and the next generation of Mentor, OutSystems gives organizations the context, connection, and control they need to use agentic tools across complex systems and deliver real enterprise outcomes."

Powered by the Enterprise Context Graph, the next generation of OutSystems Mentor delivers Agentic Systems Engineering directly within the OutSystems platform. Now with a highly conversational application generation and in-IDE (Integrated Development Environment) experience, Mentor enables teams to build and evolve complex systems with built-in architectural coherence and token efficiency. It transforms developers into highly productive architects.

Defining the shift towards an open ecosystem, enterprise context and governance isn't just for OutSystems agents – it's a requirement for every agent operating in today's business environment. With Agentic Systems Engineering and the Enterprise Context Graph, developers will be able to use any agentic tool to inspect, extend, and build on the OutSystems platform.

This enables teams to safely contribute to enterprise software development, whether building with Mentor, through the Studio IDE, or with agentic coding tools such as Claude Code, OpenAI Codex or Cursor. Regardless of the environment, agents will operate within a shared enterprise context and guardrails that ensure secure, compliant, and production-ready systems. This provides enterprises with the flexibility of an open ecosystem with the operational confidence of a unified, governed architecture.

OutSystems expects to open an early access program to customers in the second quarter of 2026.

Early customer implementations are showcasing the real-world impact of Agentic Systems Engineering.

ACM to Adopt OutSystems Mentor as its Primary AI Development Companion

AllianceCorp Manufacturing (ACM), a global leader in manufacturing technology, is exploring OutSystems Mentor as its core AI partner to drive innovation across the semiconductor and e-mobility sectors. Working iteratively with Mentor, ACM's professional developers can instantly build data models, UI screens, and server actions while ensuring all code aligns with enterprise best practices. A primary use case, ACM is using Mentor to extract specific data, such as title blocks and geometric tolerances, from 2D CAD drawings via an AI agent. With Mentor, all steps and relationships are clearly described, making it easier to onboard a new developer into the project.

To learn more about OutSystems Agentic Systems Engineering, click here.

About OutSystems

OutSystems is a leading AI Development Platform built for the enterprise. Global organizations trust OutSystems to rapidly build mission-critical apps and agents, modernize legacy processes with agentic systems, and govern their entire AI portfolio across complex regulatory environments, all on a unified platform.

OutSystems is consistently recognized as a leader in enterprise software development by Gartner, IDC, and Forrester, and ranked #1 in Customer Satisfaction by users on G2. Business leaders, IT executives and developers choose OutSystems to accelerate internal innovation without compromising reliability and security.

Founded in 2001, the OutSystems ecosystem includes more than 85 million end users, over 600 partners, and thousands of active customers in 75+ countries across 20+ industries. Learn more at www.outsystems.com.

SOURCE OutSystems