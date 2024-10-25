Over 1,000 Industry Representatives Participated in New World Development's 1.5°C Summit 2024 with the First Eco-market Promoting Sustainable Living

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by New World Development, the fourth edition of the "The 1.5°C Summit – The Defining Decade for Impact with Tech" concluded successfully today, with participants from various sectors engaging in in-depth discussions and showcasing groundbreaking technologies addressing climate change mitigation to shape a sustainable future. This year's fourth edition of the 1.5°C Summit brought together 60 industry experts, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and representatives from non-profit organizations for 6 panel discussions and 5 keynote speeches. The summit featured 31 climate tech startups' booths and attracted a significant number of attendees from Hong Kong and overseas for both online and in-person activities.

WONG Shuk Han, Diane, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, Environment and Ecology Bureau, HKSAR, mentioned at the opening ceremony of the 1.5°C Summit that the impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident.

The 1.5°C Summit is one of the events of Hong Kong's annual StartmeupHK Festival curated by InvestHK, the one-day hybrid summit discussed climate change and sustainable development. Forging Hong Kong's pathway to carbon neutrality by 2050, the 1.5°C Summit revolved around the critical actions towards drastic emissions reduction within this defining decade, through discussion on topics ranging from Impact Investment, Built Environment, Tech and AI, Fashion, Sustainable Lifestyles, Agriculture, to various cutting-edge technologies.

The 1.5°C Summit takes inspiration from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) of the United Nations as it repeatedly underlines that taking action now towards the global warming limit of 1.5°C would reduce the odds of initiating the most dangerous and irreversible effects of climate change. As such, the summit was open to the public for the first time, aiming to raise public awareness on the issues.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, WONG Shuk Han, Diane, Under Secretary for Environment and Ecology, said, "The impacts of climate change are becoming increasingly evident. We are at a critical crossroad, and the actions we take in the next ten years will determine the future of our planet for generations to come. Hong Kong, as a coastal city, we are acutely aware of the vulnerabilities posed by rising sea levels and extreme weather events. But we also recognise that with challenges come opportunities. Technology has the power to turn the tide, not only in Hong Kong, but globally, by developing solutions that are sustainable, scalable, and transformative. Today's Summit offers a valuable opportunity for technological innovation exchange."

During the opening ceremony, several prominent speakers participated in keynote speeches, sharing insights on sustainable investment, decarbonization in building environments, innovative waste management, sustainable fashion, next-generation education, sustainable lifestyles, and regenerative agriculture. They shared insights on how Hong Kong can address extreme weather situations, enhance adaptability in climate and environmental issues, and explore pathways towards a lower-carbon, net-zero future for cities.

To further engage the public and promote sustainable living, the 1.5°C Summit Conscious Market will be held on the 6th floor of K11 MUSEA from October 25th to 27th. This weekend-long market aims to provide consumers with more environmentally conscious choices and raise awareness about responsible consumption. Visitors can explore a wide range of sustainable products, from eco-friendly fashion to plant-based food, and learn about sustainable innovative solutions for everyday life.

High-res photos are available for download here: https://bit.ly/48hGUxf

About New World Development:

Founded in 1970, New World Development Company Limited ("The Group", Hong Kong stock code: 0017) was publicly listed in Hong Kong in 1972 and is a constituent stock of the Hong Kong Hang Seng Index. A premium brand infused with a unique personality best defined by The Artisanal Movement, New World Group's core business areas include property development, property investment and other strategic operations in Greater China, especially the Greater Bay Area, with a total asset value of approximately HK$445.2 billion as at 30 June 2024. The Group has an effective interest of approximately 75% in New World Department Store China Limited (Hong Kong stock code: 0825) and wholly owns New World China Land Limited.

SOURCE New World Development Company Limited