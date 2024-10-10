Over 1.43 Million Tourists Visit Linhai, a Popular Coastal City in Jiangnan Region, during China's National Day

LINHAI, China, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In October, the National Day Holiday energized attractions throughout China, including the Ancient City of Taizhou, an officially designated heritage site located in Linhai, Taizhou, Zhejiang province. The locale welcomed over 1.43 million visits in just seven days, a 15.66% increase from the previous year, with ticket sales rising by 32.89%. Notably, over 60% of the visitors were non-residents of Taizhou, marking an 11.72% year-over-year increase in visitors from outside the region.

Visitors from around the world joined locals to experience the breathtaking landscapes, culinary delights, and artisanal crafts at Jiangnan Ancient Town, East Lake, and Ziyang Street, each steeped in a millennium or more of history. The area hosted more than 500 performances, ranging from global dramatic productions to traditional Yueju Opera and live musical acts complemented by street installations.

Ziyang Street, known for its traditional foods listed as intangible cultural heritage, offers specialties such as seaweed cake, huoshao, glutinous rice cake, egg white pastry and baishuiyang tofu, earning it the well-deserved moniker as the capital of Chinese snacks. The street also displayed time-honored handicrafts like Zhang Xiujuan paper-cutting and Linggen grass weaving, showcasing the region's folk traditions and the essence of the Song culture.

A highlight of the National Day celebrations was the roll out of the "Waiter" Store system, enabling visitors to scan a code and order items that were delivered directly by staff, exemplifying smart tourism.

The Culture & Tourism Area of the Ancient City of Taizhou celebrated its National Day with vibrant festivities that drew both domestic and international visitors. The event received extensive coverage by leading Chinese media including People's Daily, Xinhua News Agency, China Central Television (CCTV), and Guangming Daily. A fusion of Chinese and foreign art was on display, highlighting the area's cultural diversity.

Embracing its historic roots while incorporating global influences, the Ancient City of Taizhou has gained international recognition. It joined the Golden Key International Alliance in 2019 and is set to be designated as a China Overseas Chinese International Cultural Exchange Base in 2024. The city has hosted significant cultural events such as the Sangqi - The Great Wall fashion show and the Coffee Culture Festival, attracting worldwide attention. These events have drawn global internet celebrities, broadening its global tourist base and bolstering its international reputation.

CONTACT: Sha Wang, [email protected]

SOURCE The Culture & Tourism Area of the Ancient City of Taizhou