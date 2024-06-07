Over $100 Million Investment! STANDARD's 3GW Silicon Wafer & 3GW Cell Factory in Thailand Gets Equipped

RAYONG, Thailand, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STANDARD ENERGY's 3GW silicon wafer & 3GW photovoltaic(PV) cell smart factory in Thailand has received its first batch of equipment, marking a significant step toward production for this third-largest smart factory in Thailand with an investment exceeding $100 million. This development promises a substantial upgrade in Thailand's photovoltaic smart manufacturing capabilities and will contribute new momentum to the global green transition.

STANDARD Factory Equipment Arrival Celebration Ceremony Aerial view of STANDARD factory

The STANDARD ENERGY factory, located in the LK Rayong Industrial City Hub, covers an area of 120,000 square meters. Construction began in 2023, and it has now reached the stage where equipment is being installed. The PV cell production line is expected to commence by July, with the silicon wafer production line following by September. STANDARD ENERGY specializes in N-type silicon wafers and PV cells technology, with an annual production capacity of 3GW each. As a crucial link in the photovoltaic industry chain, the wafers and cells produced at this factory, ensuring supply chain traceability, will serve global PV panels manufacturers.

This factory represents not only an growth of production capacity, but also a benchmark for technological innovation and industrial upgrading. The facility is committed to building fully intelligent production workshops, introducing advanced automation equipment and intelligent management systems to enhance product quality and production efficiency. It will set the standard for local industrial manufacturing, effectively promoting industrial upgrading and development within Thailand's manufacturing sector.

STANDARD ENERGY will continue to push forward with high-quality and efficient construction of the factory, ensuring that the 3GW silicon wafer & 3GW PV cells factory can commence production on schedule and running successfully. This initiative will also support the coordinated development of Thailand's renewable energy industry, create over 1000 local jobs, and stimulate growth in related industries such as raw materials, equipment, logistics, driving comprehensive economic and social progress.

