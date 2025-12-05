Over 400 domestic and international guests gathered at the 2025 Shandong Provincial Conference on Green, Low-Carbon, and High-Quality Development

YANTAI, China, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On December 4, the 2025 Shandong Province Green, Low-Carbon, and High-Quality Development Conference was held in Yantai. The conference brought together over 400 guests from various sectors across the globe to discuss green transformation trends and share industrial development opportunities.

The conference innovatively adopted a "1+3+1" format, encompassing an investment promotion session, three industry-specific investment forums on artificial intelligence, new materials, and new energy, as well as a progress meeting on the establishment of a green, low-carbon, and high-quality development pioneer zone. This integrated approach combined achievement showcases, academic discussions, investment promotions, policy announcements, and work deployment, providing intellectual support and practical guidance for green, low-carbon development.

At the conference, the "Key Specialized Industry Map and Opportunity List for Shandong Province's Green, Low-Carbon, and High-Quality Development Pioneer Zone" was released. It systematically outlines the development scenarios and collaboration opportunities across over a dozen key industrial chains, such as aerospace information, next-generation information technology, new energy equipment, modern pharmaceuticals, and artificial intelligence, for all 16 cities in the province. The goal is to promote precise resource allocation and regional collaborative development. Three specialized investment promotion symposiums further advanced in-depth engagement around the themes of artificial intelligence, new materials, and new energy. Each session innovatively adopted a combined model of "policy interpretation + city profile promotion + enterprise roadshow + expert guidance," presenting a comprehensive overview of Shandong's industrial ecosystem, investment map, and regional layout. Through case studies and trend analysis, it facilitated precise resource matching, intelligent integration, and mutual learning, establishing an efficient and practical collaborative platform for building and strengthening industrial chains.

During the conference, a signing ceremony for key projects was held, resulting in 32 cooperation agreements with a total signed value exceeding 57 billion yuan. These projects span various fields, including new energy, high-end manufacturing, energy conservation, and environmental protection, demonstrating Shandong's strong appeal and industrial carrying capacity for green and low-carbon development.

