Over HK$100 Million Donated by Multiple Web3 FinTech Companies to Support Fire Victims

HONG KONG, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 26, a severe Level-5 fire broke out at Hong Kong's Tai Po Wang Fuk Court, resulting in significant casualties and property losses. Web3 financial technology companies including Binance, OKX, Vantage, Bitget, and others responded swiftly, donating more than HK$130 million to relevant charities to provide crucial funding for post-disaster relief.

The incident deeply affected the entire city. Numerous community groups and enterprises quickly mobilized, forming volunteer teams to rush to the scene to help organize supplies and provide immediate assistance. The combined financial and manpower support from these companies has injected vital momentum into recovery efforts and reflects the warmth and responsibility demonstrated by the FinTech sector during times of crisis.

As rescue and resettlement work continues, the industry hopes that more companies and organizations will remain attentive to the needs of affected residents and help them overcome this difficult period.

