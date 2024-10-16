NANCHANG, China, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):On the morning of October 14, the Walk in China-2024 Overseas Chinese Media Senior Leaders Tour of Jiangxi started at the Jiangxi Daily Press in Nanchang City, Jiangxi Province.

Overseas Chinese media delegations gather in Jiangxi

22 senior-level and key reporters and editors of overseas Chinese media organizations from five continents, including the Philippines' Chinese Commercial News, Korea's Xinhua Paper, Nouvelles D'Europe, and Canada Solo Media, participated in the event. They will embark on a week-long tour to Nanchang, Jiujiang, and Ji'an to discover Jiangxi's beauty in ecology, humanity, and development.

Jiangxi Province, located in the southeast of China, boasts abundant natural treasures and outstanding people, with a strong cultural heritage, beautiful scenery, and a rich history. This event not only provides a valuable opportunity for overseas Chinese media to gain a deep understanding of Jiangxi but also injects new vitality into the international promotion of its culture.

The event is jointly organized by China News Service, the Global Chinese Media Cooperation Union, and Jiangxi International Communication Center.

Huang Wanlin, President of Jiangxi Daily, expressed his hope that the participating journalists would record and discover the ecological beauty, cultural richness, and developmental achievements of Jiangxi with perspective and keen insight, so that more people can learn about Jiangxi, appreciate Jiangxi, and fall in love with Jiangxi, thereby promoting its magnificent scenery and rich culture to the world.

Wu Qingcai, Editor-in-Chief of China News Service, hoped that the delegation would fully leverage their advantages in international communication, conveying Jiangxi's stories to the world through unique perspectives and vivid writing.

