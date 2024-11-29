Owen Yap and Chan Wei Wei Join the Cast "Jasmine Project Love" Season Two Returns

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The heartfelt charity program "Jasmine Project Love", which received an overwhelming response during its premiere earlier this year, is returning with a warm and inspiring second season. The new season will premiere on December 6, airing every Friday at 9 PM on 8TV. Staying true to the core spirit of the first season, the show will continue to delve into various corners of society, uncovering real-life stories that tug at the heartstrings.

Presented with love by Jasmine Food and supported by partner Kawan Food, the second season of "Jasmine Project Love" features 24 episodes. This season introduces two new hosts, Owen Yap and Chan Wei Wei, who join the existing lineup of kind-hearted hosts, including Desmond Tey, Tan Chia Yong, Ong Ching Yee, Jan Chin, Soh Chin Chuan, and Charlotte Seow. Together, the eight-member team will take viewers on a journey through Malaysia's towns and communities to uncover touching and lesser-known human-interest stories.

The new season expands its content to cover a broader range of topics, including aid for underprivileged groups, rights of people with disabilities, awareness of critical illnesses in children, and social concerns. Special emphasis is given to rare diseases, a topic seldom explored in depth. Each episode not only presents the protagonists' real lives but also incorporates expert insights from sociologists, volunteers, and medical professionals, offering viewers a multi-dimensional understanding of these issues.

Additionally, this season introduces a new initiative by inviting viewers to submit their own or others' stories. The production team will carefully select and turn these submissions into episode content, allowing viewers to witness the power of love and compassion in action.

"Jasmine Project Love" Season Two aims to raise awareness of the challenges faced by specific communities and inspire greater kindness and empathy within society. The show promises to deliver moments of laughter and tears, showcasing heartfelt life stories and touching realities. By sharing these true stories, the program hopes to plant seeds of goodwill in the hearts of its audience, encouraging understanding and care for those around us.

Let's Join Forces for Love and Support

Media Prima and 8TV have previously established the Project Love Charity Fund, inviting the public to participate and provide assistance to the program's featured individuals and others in need. Dedicated donation channels have been set up to make contributions easy. For more details on donations, please visit the program's official website.

For more information about the program, follow 8TV's official Facebook page: @8TVbadukongjian, Instagram: @8tvmalaysia, and Xiaohongshu: @8tvmalaysia. Viewers can also watch 8TV programs via the Tonton website or app, or tune in through myFreeview Channel 108, Astro Channel 148, and unifi TV Channel 108.

SOURCE Jasmine Food