With more than 300 corporate clients served, the company extends its SEO expertise into AI search optimization, increasing brand citations across platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Perplexity, and Gemini

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owlish Online Limited announced the continued expansion and refinement of its Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) services, designed to help Hong Kong-based and multinational companies establish stronger brand visibility in the evolving AI-driven search ecosystem. As one of Hong Kong's established Search Engine Optimization (SEO) service providers, Owlish Online is extending its 12 years of search optimization expertise into major generative AI platforms, helping brands increase AI citations, visibility in AI-generated results, and overall discoverability across platforms including ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, Perplexity, and Gemini.

1. Why GEO Matters in the AI Search Era

Q: Is traditional SEO still sufficient?

Over the past decade, businesses have relied heavily on SEO to secure organic rankings on Google. However, with the rapid adoption of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overview, and Perplexity, search behavior is rapidly shifting toward AI-native discovery experiences. More users now rely on AI-generated answers instead of browsing traditional search engine results pages. In this evolving landscape, brands that fail to appear in AI-generated citations or recommendations risk losing visibility across a growing share of online discovery.

Q: What is GEO?

GEO focuses on improving how brands are surfaced, cited, and referenced across generative AI platforms. Unlike traditional SEO, which emphasizes keyword rankings, GEO is designed to position brands as trusted sources that AI models reference when responding to user queries.

Key distinctions between SEO and GEO:

SEO: Optimizes website content and technical infrastructure to improve organic keyword rankings on traditional search engines

Optimizes website content and technical infrastructure to improve organic keyword rankings on traditional search engines GEO: Strengthens brand authority, structured content, and AI readability to increase the likelihood of being referenced in AI-generated responses

Strengthens brand authority, structured content, and AI readability to increase the likelihood of being referenced in AI-generated responses The two strategies are complementary—GEO does not replace SEO, but extends SEO into AI-driven search and discovery environments

2. What Owlish Online's GEO Services Cover

Owlish Online'sGEO service delivers a comprehensive, end-to-end solution that spans from initial diagnostics through strategic planning to ongoing performance tracking. The service includes five core components:

AI Landscape Analysis: Provides a comprehensive evaluation of a brand's visibility across leading AI platforms and identifies key gaps and opportunities for improvement

Provides a comprehensive evaluation of a brand's visibility across leading AI platforms and identifies key gaps and opportunities for improvement Competitor AI Share-of-Voice Research: Examines how often competitors are referenced in AI-generated search results, along with the content patterns behind those citations

Examines how often competitors are referenced in AI-generated search results, along with the content patterns behind those citations Conversational Query Strategy: Aligns content with the natural-language and long-tail queries commonly used in AI-driven search interactions

Aligns content with the natural-language and long-tail queries commonly used in AI-driven search interactions Structured Content Optimization: Organizes brand information into AI-readable formats that improve how AI systems interpret, index, and reference brand content

• GEO Performance Audit: Continuously tracks changes in brand mentions, citation frequency, and overall visibility across major AI platforms

3. Owlish Online's Track Record and Service Background

Founded in Hong Kong in 2013, Owlish Online is among the city's established SEO service providers with 12 years of operational experience. The company has served more than 300 corporate clients, ranging from Fortune 500 multinational corporations to local SMEs across multiple industries, including:

Fintech / Retail E-commerce

Storage Facilities / Jewelry Wholesale

Corporate Training / Professional Services

Representative Case Study:

Hong Kong-based storage brand SC Storage secured the No. 1 position on Google for two highly competitive keywords through Owlish Online's SEO strategy, resulting in a 40% increase in sales conversions driven by organic search traffic.

4. Why Clients Choose Owlish Online

What differentiates Owlish Online from traditional digital agencies is its focus on measurable business outcomes. Traffic and ranking are treated as inputs, while conversion performance remains the primary business objective.

Owlish Online's Key Strengths:

12 years of hands-on SEO experience, backed by continuous large-scale testing to stay ahead of evolving search algorithm updates

backed by continuous large-scale testing to stay ahead of evolving search algorithm updates End-to-end services covering SEO, GEO, Online Reputation Management (ORM), and Google Ads campaign management

covering SEO, GEO, Online Reputation Management (ORM), and Google Ads campaign management Founder Ringo Li has participated in international SEO conferences including Ahrefs events, Holistic SEO, and SEO Mastery Summit, engaging with global experts and continuously refining optimization methodologies

has participated in international SEO conferences including Ahrefs events, Holistic SEO, and SEO Mastery Summit, engaging with global experts and continuously refining optimization methodologies A portfolio of 300+ corporate clients, including Fortune 500 companies and local businesses

For more information about Owlish Online's GEO and SEO services, or to request an initial consultation, please visit https://www.owlishonline.com, or explore founder Ringo Li's SEO insights and case studies page.

About Owlish Online Limited

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong, Owlish Online Limited is a digital marketing company specializing in SEO, GEO, ORM, and Google Ads campaign management. The company's mission is to provide effective, results-oriented marketing strategies that help clients accelerate business growth while minimizing trial-and-error.

Official Website: https://www.owlishonline.com

Founder's SEO Insights Page: https://www.ringoli.net

Contact Information

Owlish Online Limited

Address: Unit 2201-03, 22/F, Kin Sang Commercial Centre, 49 King Yip Street, Kwun Tong, Kowloon, Hong Kong

Tel: +852 2887 3887

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Owlish Online Limited