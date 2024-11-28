Own Your Story with AwarerHOME™

Malaysia's HIV Oral Self-Test for Accessible and Confident Testing

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say hello to confidence and control with AwarerHOME™, Malaysia's first homegrown HIV Oral Self-Test. This accessible, no-mess, no-fuss solution offers something even more important—no judgement. AwarerHOME™ makes it easy and discreet to take charge of your health on your terms.

Stay in the know, own your story – AwarerHOME™ HIV Oral Self-Test

Designed with simplicity in mind, AwarerHOME™ includes three clearly labelled pouches and a step-by-step instruction booklet for ease of use. This self-test boasts a remarkable 99.61% accuracy, delivering results in just 15 minutes. With a sensitivity of 99.23% and specificity of 100%, it's a reliable, private way to stay informed, helping to normalise testing and build a healthier, more aware society.

AwarerHOME™ represents more than just convenience—it's a crucial tool in the movement toward a stigma-free society. For many individuals, the fear of judgement and exposure can be a significant barrier to getting tested. When individuals feel empowered to test without fear, it encourages open conversations around HIV and promotes early detection and treatment, leading to better public health outcomes and, ultimately, reducing the spread of HIV in Malaysia.

With World AIDS Day on December 1st, AwarerHOME™ is a timely reminder of the importance of knowing your status. By providing a simple and private solution, it supports the global movement to increase awareness and eliminate the stigma surrounding HIV. This year's theme: "Take the Rights Path: My Health, My Right!" highlights the importance of safeguarding individual rights and ensuring access to health services for all. AwarerHOME™ supports this mission by providing a discreet, reliable, and accessible tool that enables everyone to exercise their right to health without fear or stigma.

"AwarerHOME™ is about giving people the freedom and dignity to make informed decisions about their health in private," said Datin Sri L. Hannah Yeo, Chief Strategist. "When people can test without fear or shame, we're not only encouraging early diagnosis and treatment; we're also challenging the stigma that prevents so many from seeking care. This product is a step toward a society where health awareness is celebrated, and individuals can confidently access the tools they need to live healthier lives. Our vision is a future where testing for HIV is as routine and accepted as any other health check-up—a society that is healthier, more compassionate, and truly aware."

Dr. Taranprit Kaur MD (USU), Cert. Men's Health (Singapore), from KLEM Clinics, added, "Stigma and accessibility have historically been barriers to HIV testing. By offering a discreet and easy self-test option, AwarerHOME™ makes it possible for more people to get tested regularly, which is crucial for both individual and public health."

AwarerHOME™ is not just a product; it's a movement aimed at breaking the stigma surrounding HIV testing. By offering an easy and discreet way for individuals to test at home, empowers people to take control of their health without fear or shame. This aligns with the company's mission to improve public health awareness and provide tools that encourage regular self-testing.

To make AwarerHOME™ accessible to everyone, it is now available for purchase at selected Watsons online store and stores that have a pharmacist or nutritionist attached. It can also be found on their website iamawarer.com , or their Shopee online stores UT Pharmacy , and Awarerhome.os , as well as through partner doctor clinics and smaller pharmacies nationwide. This widespread availability ensures that individuals from all walks of life can easily access this essential tool.

With the support of advocacy groups and healthcare professionals, AwarerHOME™ aims to pave the way for a future where HIV testing is as routine as any other health check-up, helping individuals stay informed and make confident, proactive decisions about their health.

For more information or to purchase AwarerHOME™, visit here

About AwarerHOME™

AwarerHOME™ is Malaysia's pioneering HIV Oral Self Test, awarded the Innovation Award at the Malaysia National Business Awards 2024. Committed to empowering individuals with private, accurate, and easy-to-use HIV testing. AwarerHOME™ offers a safe, non-invasive testing experience from the comfort of your home. Embracing the vision of accessible, anonymous, and accurate testing, AwarerHOME™ leads a movement toward a healthier, more informed society.

About Universal Therapeutics

Universal Therapeutics Group is a leading medical device manufacturer based in Malaysia. The company specialises in developing innovative and reliable healthcare solutions, with a particular focus on women's health and infectious diseases. Universal Therapeutics Group is committed to providing high-quality medical devices that empower individuals to manage their health effectively.

