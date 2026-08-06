OWNDAYS Malaysia Launches OWN "your" DAYS Campaign with Mira Filzah

The Japanese eyewear brand celebrates confidence, individuality and personal expression through its signature collections and convenient 20-minute service.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OWNDAYS Malaysia proudly welcomes acclaimed Malaysian actress and style icon Mira Filzah as its official Campaign Ambassador, ushering in an exciting new chapter for the Japanese eyewear brand in Malaysia.

Her appointment launches OWN "your" DAYS, a campaign that celebrates self-expression, individual style and the freedom to see eyewear beyond its traditional function. In today's world, eyewear allows individuals the freedom to define how they want to look, feel and show up each day.

With Mira's effortless elegance, versatility and unmistakable sense of style, she brings the spirit of OWN "your" DAYS to life. From her accomplished career in entertainment to her roles beyond the spotlight, she represents the modern OWNDAYS customer: someone who embraces every side of herself while remaining confidently and authentically her own.

"I have always believed that style should feel personal," said Mira Filzah. "What I love about OWNDAYS is that there are styles for different moments, from work to family time to everyday outings. When I find a pair that suits me, I feel comfortable, confident and more like myself. This campaign also speaks to me because it celebrates individuality and reminds us to own each day in our own way."

As the new face of OWNDAYS Malaysia, Mira will take centre stage across the brand's upcoming campaigns, sharing how the right pair of eyewear can transform an everyday essential into a confident expression of personal style.

"We are delighted to welcome Mira Filzah into the OWNDAYS family," said Chenxi Zhou, Southeast Asia Business Head. "Her authenticity, elegance and ability to connect with Malaysians from all walks of life make her the perfect embodiment of OWN "your" DAYS. Together, we hope to inspire more individuals to embrace who they are, express themselves freely and approach every day with confidence."

THE OWNDAYS Story

Established in Japan in March 1989 and introduced to Malaysia in January 2015, OWNDAYS is rooted with Japanese commitment to quality craftsmanship, precision and thoughtful design and a vision to make quality eyewear more accessible, convenient and enjoyable.

Beyond its functional purpose, OWNDAYS views eyewear as an integral part of an individual's identity, personal style and everyday lifestyle. Its extensive range of frames is designed to meet a variety of preferences, comfort requirements and occasions, enabling customers to select eyewear that reflects their individuality.

By integrating key processes across its eyewear business, including frame design and manufacturing, OWNDAYS is able to maintain consistent standards across design, functionality, durability and quality.

The brand is also recognised for its transparent and straightforward pricing model, which simplifies the eyewear purchasing experience. Customers pay the price displayed on the frame, inclusive of standard Ultra Thin Multi-Coated lenses, without additional charges based on lens power.

Since entering the Malaysian market, OWNDAYS has continued to strengthen its presence by delivering its established standards of design, convenience, quality and customer service to customers nationwide.

Eyewear for Every Side of Your Day

As part of the OWN "your" DAYS campaign, OWNDAYS highlights three signature collections designed for different lifestyles, personalities and moments.

OWNDAYS | AIR: Light as Air, Built to Endure

Created for individuals who value all-day comfort, the OWNDAYS AIR collection is engineered using lightweight and highly durable materials. Designed to provide a secure yet gentle fit, the collection offers comfortable eyewear that can be worn for long hours. Its clean, versatile designs make AIR suitable for busy workdays, daily commutes, travel and everything in between.

OWNDAYS | SUN: Style Meets Everyday Protection

The OWNDAYS | SUN collection brings together contemporary frame designs, functionality and essential protection for life under the sun. Available in a variety of silhouettes, colours and lens options, the collection offers 100% UV protection while allowing customers to complement their personal style.

Graph Belle: Everyday Elegance

Designed with refined femininity in mind, Graph Belle features sleek silhouettes, delicate accents and elegant detailing. The collection is created for women seeking eyewear that transitions naturally from professional settings to social occasions, adding a subtle finishing touch to the wearer's everyday look.

Together, the three collections demonstrate how eyewear can adapt to the different moments within a person's day, whether the priority is comfort, sun protection, elegance or personal expression.

From Eye Test to New Glasses in Approximately 20 Minutes

Beyond its extensive selection of frames, OWNDAYS is also recognised for its convenient 20-minute quick processing service, which aims to have a customer's spectacles ready within approximately 20 minutes upon payment. Supported by trained in-store teams and integrated optical processing capabilities, the service allows customers to select their preferred frames, complete the necessary eye examination and receive their new spectacles with minimal waiting time.

This commitment to convenience extends beyond the point of purchase through OWNDAYS' complimentary lifetime maintenance services, available at OWNDAYS stores worldwide. Customers may visit any OWNDAYS store for services including screw tightening, personal fitting, frame adjustment, nose pad replacement and lens cleaning, subject to the availability of parts.

Together, these services reflect the brand's commitment to delivering a straightforward, reliable and customer-focused eyewear experience. Processing times may vary depending on the selected lenses, prescription requirements and product availability.

Own Your Look. Own Your Moments. Own Your Days.

With Mira Filzah as its Campaign Ambassador, OWNDAYS Malaysia continues its mission to make eyewear an empowering and expressive part of everyday life.

OWNDAYS invites Malaysians to discover eyewear that supports the way they work, move, connect and express themselves, because every day presents a new opportunity to see clearly, show up confidently and make each moment their own.

The OWNDAYS AIR, OWNDAYS SUN and Graph Belle collections are available at selected OWNDAYS stores across Malaysia, subject to product availability.

FULL PRESS KIT : https://bit.ly/OWNDAYSxMiraFilzahLaunch

About OWNDAYS

OWNDAYS Inc. designs, manufactures and markets eyewear under its namesake brand OWNDAYS. The company operates an extensive global retail network that comprises over 600 stores in 13 international locations including Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan region. Beyond simply providing eyewear and the ability to see with crystal-clear vision, the company strives to enrich the lives of its customers by always remaining accessible, constantly innovating and bringing new and improved products and services from Japan to the world.

OWNDAYS Malaysia was established in January 2015 and continues to provide Malaysians with accessible eyewear, professional optical services and convenient spectacle processing.

SOURCE OWNDAYS Malaysia