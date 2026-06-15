PACC Returns to Redefine People & Culture Excellence

MIDP's flagship human capital transformation conference returns on 5 – 6 August 2026 at CCEC, Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Against the backdrop of fracturing global trade landscape, high-stakes AI adoption, and an ever-evolving multi-generational workforce, one question is rising to the top of every leadership agenda: how do you sustain people and performance when change is the only constant?

With human capital sitting at the very heart of competitive advantage, the People & Culture Conference (PACC) returns for its third edition with greater momentum, deeper conviction, and an even stronger commitment to revolutionise Malaysian workplaces than ever before.

Emellia Shariff (CEO of MIDP) opens the ceremony with the supporting partners of PACC 2025.

Scheduled for 5–6 August 2026 at CCEC, Bangsar South, Kuala Lumpur, PACC 2026 brings together 300 business leaders, corporate decision makers and people and culture professionals at a pivotal moment where leadership must move beyond reactive inclusion initiatives toward deliberate, values-driven strategy.

"One of the biggest misconceptions in business is that high performance and employee wellbeing sit at opposite ends of the spectrum. The reality is that wellbeing is not the cost of performance." says Emellia Shariff, CEO of the Malaysian Institute for Development of Professionals (MIDP), the organiser and visionary force behind PACC.

"When organisations consistently deprioritise sustainable people management, they accumulate what I call 'people debt': silence, disengagement, presenteeism, and burnout. Like any form of debt, the consequences may remain hidden for a time, but they eventually come due on your balance sheet."

Since its inaugural edition, PACC has earned a distinctive reputation in Malaysia's corporate landscape as a trusted gathering space where senior leaders engage peers in meaningful dialogue around human capital strategy.

This year's edition is anchored on two transformative pillars: Leadership & Organisational Resilience, and Employee Experience & Psychological Safety — speaking directly to the pressures Malaysian business leaders are facing today.

Together, they frame 9 high-impact sessions designed to equip business leaders, industry players, senior management, HR practitioners, and organisational culture experts with the frameworks and insights they need to drive people and culture initiatives in their organisations.

What sets PACC apart from its regional peers is its uncompromising commitment to depth over spectacle. There are no hollow panels, no recycled slides, and no speakers reading off a script. More critically, it is not designed to be a passive sit-and-listen experience.

Delegates will listen to and engage directly with 24 C-suite leaders from some of Malaysia's most influential organisations: CIMB, Sunway, PETRONAS, Coca-Cola Malaysia, Pharmaniaga, DKSH, Hong Leong Islamic Bank, Exxon Mobil, DHL Express, SD Guthrie, Proton, KWAP, TNB, BASF, Women in Tech, Awantec, PLUS Malaysia, and more.

With a diverse roster of speakers spanning industries and functions, delegates walk away inspired by authentic transformation journeys and equipped with proven, practical strategies to apply to their own organisational contexts.

Beyond the sessions, PACC has built its reputation as one of the few conferences that are deliberately designed for meaningful networking.

With only 300 seats reserved exclusively for delegates in senior leadership positions, PACC embeds peer exchange and connection into every touchpoint of the conference journey, allowing delegates to move beyond surface-level introductions towards genuine connections and peer networking.

PACC 2026 is further strengthened by the support of organisations championing inclusive and sustainable workplaces, including LeadWomen, IWFCI, MyCEB, 30% Club Malaysia, Women in Tech, and Speak Up Malaysia, alongside an expanding ecosystem of partners advancing the people and culture agenda across Malaysia.

Driving the conference is the Malaysian Institute for Development of Professionals (MIDP), a leading and award-winning human capital transformation institute championing people and culture excellence in Malaysia since 2010.

As the organiser and strategic force behind PACC, MIDP brings the same rigour, intentionality, and depth that defines all of its work: translating honest conversations into real organisational change.

PACC is its most public expression of that mission: an industry-wide stage to challenge inherited assumptions, surface new possibilities, and leave every delegate better equipped to build workplaces that truly work for people.

People & Culture Conference 2026 is now open for delegate registration at peopleandcultureconference.com. Discounts are available for group and MSME registrations.

SOURCE Malaysian Institute for Development of Professionals (MIDP)