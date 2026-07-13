PADMA RUN BANDUNG 2026 RETURNS ON OCTOBER 4th 2026 WITH A GREATER PURPOSE, UNITING RUNNERS FOR CHANGE

#LaceUpForChange: A Celebration of Wellness, Community, and Giving Back

BANDUNG, Indonesia, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The return of Padma Run Bandung 2026, the annual running event that brings together communities through fitness, camaraderie, and social impact, is imminent. Taking place on Sunday, 4 October 2026, this year's event carries the theme #LaceUpForChange, bringing together runners and communities through a shared commitment to wellbeing and social impact.

Unlike previous editions, Padma Run 2026 will be held exclusively in Bandung, marking a special milestone as Padma Hotel Bandung celebrates its first year of operations following its opening on 1 July 2026. The event is expected to welcome more than 1,061 participants from across Indonesia, ranging from leisure runners and families to seasoned athletes.

More than a sporting event, Padma Run Bandung 2026 is a collaborative Corporate Social Responsibility initiative led by the Padma Hotels family across Indonesia, including Padma Resort Legian, Padma Resort Ubud, Padma Hotel Semarang, Resinda Hotel Karawang, and Padma Hotel Bandung. Together, the properties share a common commitment to creating positive and lasting impacts within local communities.

As part of this commitment, part of each registration fee will be allocated to charity and donated to Sekolah Pendidikan Luar Biasa (SPLB) Anak dengan Hambatan Intelektual (Tunagrahita) in Cipaganti, Bandung, supporting educational opportunities and developmental programs for children with intellectual disabilities. Through this initiative, participants are not only investing in their own health and wellbeing but also contributing directly to a meaningful social cause.

Every runner has a reason to start, but the most meaningful journeys are those that create a positive impact on others. Through #LaceUpForChange, Padma Run Bandung 2026 invites participants to run with purpose, supporting educational opportunities for children with intellectual disabilities in Bandung.

"The hills and elevation changes along the course symbolize life's journey, filled with ups and downs that test our resilience and determination. Just as every runner overcomes challenges to reach the finish line, we hope this event inspires participants to keep moving forward with optimism and purpose. Together, every step can create meaningful change," said Desiree Merlina, Race Director and Corporate Director of Marketing Communications, Padma Hotels.

Starting and finishing at Padma Hotel Bandung, runners will take on scenic 5K and 10K routes that traverse the picturesque hills and iconic streets of North Bandung. Participants will enjoy exclusive race jerseys, finisher medals, refreshments, sponsor activations, and cash prizes for podium winners, in addition to a sense of resilience, determination, and shared progress at the heart of the event.

Beyond race day, Padma Run Bandung 2026 serves as a platform that celebrates healthy lifestyles, community engagement, and the spirit of giving back. Every kilometre completed represents not only personal achievement but also a meaningful contribution towards empowering children and supporting inclusive education, where every step creates a positive impact.

Further information about Padma Run Bandung 2026 is available at the event's official website

SOURCE Padma Hotels