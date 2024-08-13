Pando Group Closed a New Round of Strategic Equity Investment Worth of Tens of Millions of HKD from Antalpha to Accelerate Global Expansion

HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pando Group announced ("Pando" or the "Company") that the Company has closed a new round of strategic equity investment worth of tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars from Antalpha, the world's leading BTC ecological service provider.

Pando stated this investment and strategic cooperation with Antalpha also represents an important milestone in the Company's development of the web3 ecosystem in Hong Kong. The Company plans to invest in key growth factors such as in-depth data driven research analysis on industry, as well as product innovation and market expansion, the recruitment of outstanding talents, and technological innovation, aiming to promptly seize the growth opportunities in the field of digital assets and accelerate the Company's global footprint.

Antalpha is a strategic partner of Bitmain. Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Singapore, it is profoundly trusted by institutions, start-up teams and qualified investors. Antalpha is committed to promoting blockchain technology and application innovation and has become one of the leading companies in the global BTC ecosystem service system.

Antalpha abounds in product and service matrix, with diversified business presence covering multiple professional fields. Antalpha's flagship platform, Antalpha Prime, is particularly built for institutional customers to provide Bitcoin ecological financing services. Through a service platform that is monitorable, auditable, traceable and subject to unified rules, it provides customized solution capabilities for mining, digital asset owners, institutional investors and other institutions, and builds a bridge between digital assets and traditional capital. The Company's other ecological members include Antalpha Labs blockchain developer community, Antalpha Ventures blockchain early investment, digital payment solutions and other fields, highlighting its excellency in innovation and diversification.

The new equity round of tens of millions of Hong Kong dollars from Antalpha highlights the Company's strong development momentum and long-term growth potential, which has attracted the interests of renowned investment institutions. Such investment helps the Company with essential financial support, enhances its capital strength, aids in the scale expansion, increases its market share, and boosts the market competitiveness. Additionally, leveraging the market reputation and expertise of well-known institutions not only improves the Company's brand image but also enhances trust among other investors and clients, fostering a positive reputation in the market and further advancing business development.

In the medium to long term, as the digital economy flourishes and blockchain technology progresses, digital assets, as an emerging asset class, are becoming a new favorite in global financial markets due to their unique advantages and immense potential. Looking ahead, driven by the vast market opportunities, Pando will continue to seize industry development opportunities, further integrate industry resources, enhance its industry position, strengthen competitive advantages, and promote high-quality development in the digital asset industry, contributing wisdom and strength to the global digital asset industry's prosperity.

Pando is a fully licensed virtual asset management company with global influence and operations in Europe, Asia and North America, with comprehensive retail market capabilities. As leader in digital asset management, Pando has obtained upgraded Type 1, Type 4 and Type 9 licenses issued by the Securities Regulatory Commission in Hong Kong to allocate up to 100% of portfolio positions to virtual assets and to provide distribution and investment advisory services to funds with more than 10% of their investments in virtual assets. At the same time, Pando has also obtained public fund qualifications and issued a number of actively managed ETF products with excellent performance. In 2022, Pando Asset established its headquarters in Zurich and issued Bitcoin and Ethereum spot ETPs on the Swiss Exchange, as well as Pando6 Index Fund ETPs. Through strategic layout, Pando has accumulated rich experience in digital asset allocation and compliance, is committed to providing diversified investment solutions, and has attracted many investors. For more details, please visit: www.pandofinance.com.hk.

