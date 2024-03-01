Panduit Australia Unveils ES2P PDU

A Customer-Centric Approach to Power Distribution Units

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit, a global leader in network and electrical infrastructure solutions, introduces its latest addition of Power Distribution Units (PDU). The launch marks a significant stride in customer-centric power management, offering precision in power monitoring and control. The ES2P PDU, backed by a comprehensive five-year warranty, embodies the company's dedication to superior power management solutions.

Panduit ES2P PDU

A highlight of the ES2P PDU is its user-friendly installation. Designed for immediate, tool-less mounting, it integrates seamlessly into Panduit and third-party cabinets accelerating vertical zero rack unit deployments. The ES2P PDU stands out for its operational reliability, even in demanding high-temperature conditions, maintaining full functionality at temperatures up to 55°C.

The series boasts features like Mega Ethernet, which simplifies network integration, and scalable daisy-chaining for up to 16 units, enhancing power infrastructure expansion with ease. Its hot-swappable controller caters to multi-tenant environments, permitting module replacements without disrupting operations. Additionally, the intuitive web interface streamlines circuit breaker monitoring across various devices.

Prioritizing security, the ES2P PDU incorporates advanced features like SNMP version 3, TLS, and encrypted protocols, aligning with the highest industry security standards. The unit also provides physical safeguards, preventing over-current hazards to protect data center equipment.

Further underscoring our commitment to customer satisfaction, Panduit has refined its stocking and delivery processes. This advancement guarantees faster, more efficient access to our PDUs, facilitating effortless power infrastructure management for businesses.

Discover more about the Panduit ES2P Power Distribution Unit and its transformative power solutions at www.panduit.com/pdu/apac .

