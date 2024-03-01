Panduit International Ltd Awarded Prestigious Australian Trusted Trader Accreditation

MELBOURNE, Australia, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Panduit International Ltd, a global leader in innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Australian Trusted Trader (ATT) accreditation by the Australian Border Force. This esteemed accreditation recognizes Panduit International Ltd's commitment to trade compliance and supply chain security, marking a significant milestone in its operations within Australia and internationally.

Feel protected when you partner with Panduit Australian Trusted Trader Logo

The ATT accreditation is a testament to Panduit International Ltd's excellence in international trade practices and its dedication to maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance in its supply chain operations. By achieving this status, Panduit International Ltd joins an elite group of businesses that are acknowledged for their secure and efficient trade practices, further enhancing its reputation as a trusted partner in the global market.

"This accreditation is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to excellence in every aspect of our operations with Australia," said Wayne Goodall, Director of Business Australia for Panduit Australia. "We are honored to receive this recognition from the Australian Border Force, which underscores our dedication to not only meeting but exceeding the standards for trade compliance and security in our industry."

The Australian Trusted Trader program ( https://www.abf.gov.au/about-us/what-we-do/trustedtrader ) is a voluntary trade facilitation initiative that recognizes businesses with a secure supply chain and compliant trade practices, offering them a range of trade facilitation benefits to simplify their customs processes. The program is designed to streamline the flow of trade, enhance security, and contribute to the global supply chain's integrity.

As a Trusted Trader, Panduit Australia will benefit from expedited customs clearances, reduced regulatory burdens, and a more predictable trade environment, enabling the company to provide even more efficient services to its customers. This accreditation also facilitates access to a network of international trade partners and aligns with Panduit's strategy to expand its global footprint while adhering to the highest standards of compliance and integrity.

Panduit Australia's achievement of the ATT accreditation followed a rigorous evaluation process, demonstrating its robust security measures, comprehensive risk management systems, and consistent compliance with trade laws and regulations. This recognition is not only a milestone for Panduit Australia but also a promise to its customers and partners that it remains dedicated to leading the industry in security, reliability, and efficiency.

"We are excited about the opportunities that the Australian Trusted Trader accreditation opens for us and our partners," Wayne Goodall. "It is a step forward in our mission to deliver innovative and secure solutions to our customers, enhancing their competitiveness in the global market."

Panduit International Ltd extends its gratitude to its employees, partners, and the Australian Border Force for their support and commitment to achieving this significant accreditation. The company looks forward to continuing to work closely with the Australian government and its international partners to promote secure and efficient trade practices worldwide.

For more information about Panduit International Ltd and its solutions, please visit www.panduit.com.

-###-

About Panduit

Since 1955, Panduit's culture of curiosity and passion for problem-solving have enabled more meaningful connections between companies' business goals and their marketplace success. Panduit creates innovative electrical and network infrastructure solutions for enterprise-wide environments, from the data center to the telecom room, from the desktop to the plant floor. Headquartered in Tinley Park, IL, USA, and operating in112 global locations, Panduit's proven reputation for quality and technology leadership, coupled with a robust partner ecosystem, helps support, sustain, and empower business growth in a connected world. For more information, visit www.panduit.com.

SOURCE Panduit Australia