Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur Introduces Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (OPAT) for Improved Patient Care

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur (PHKL) has officially introduced its Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (OPAT) service, offering an innovative treatment option that enhances patient care.

Reaffirming PHKL's commitment in offering its patients value-based care, OPAT is a practical, safe and effective outpatient service that has established benefits for an increasingly wide range of conditions and infections.

Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur OPAT patient being outfitted with a Baxter elastomeric pump bottle that infuses antibiotics over a 24-hour period

According to guidelines issued by the Malaysian Ministry of Health, OPAT is defined as a service that enables patients who are stable and suitable for discharge from hospital – but who require continued intravenous antimicrobial therapy – to be allowed to continue their treatment as outpatients. This ensures they receive high-quality care without the need for prolonged hospital stays.

PHKL started building its OPAT services in 2023, refining the setup and processes of its operations in adherence to ministerial guidelines, with emphasis on the importance of a clear diagnosis, treatment plan, and follow-up care.

"Since its inception, our OPAT service has seen positive outcomes in three main areas for patients: reducing the length of hospital stays, minimising healthcare costs, and a reduction in hospital acquired infection," says Dr Anusha Shunmugarajoo, Infectious Diseases Consultant at PHKL.

To determine eligibility, patients are also evaluated based on their hemodynamic stability, willingness to return daily for treatment, and proximity of stay. Once eligible, the patient will be under the care of Dr Anusha and her team. Treatment involves the insertion of a central catheter, ensuring a safer way of administering antibiotics and reducing the risk of thrombophlebitis.

Where the pre-OPAT median hospital stay has been around 18 days, there has been a reduction in similar cases to just five days since the implementation of OPAT. Costs for patients have also lessened by up to 10%-15%, depending on the type of antibiotics used and any isolation requirements. There have been low re-infection rates with OPAT, owing to consistent and timely administration of medication, a tailored therapy treatment and dedicated care.

The OPAT treatment service is a key part of PHKL's efforts in antimicrobial stewardship, which promotes a judicious prescription and administration of antimicrobials (including antibiotics) following evidence-based guidelines. This also aligns with a global push towards combating antibiotic resistance.

By reducing the need for extended hospital stays, our OPAT service is designed to contribute towards a more sustainable healthcare system, reducing carbon footprint and cost without compromising the quality of care.

As a tertiary healthcare provider, PHKL is committed to providing cutting-edge medical services and improving patient outcomes through a sustainable approach. The introduction of OPAT represents a significant advancement in outpatient care, offering our patients a safe, effective, and convenient alternative to traditional hospital-based therapy.

Dr. Anusha Shunmugarajoo, Consultant Infectious Diseases Physician

MBBS (India), MMed (Malaya), Fellowship in Infectious Diseases (Mal/sin)

Dr Anusha graduated with honours from Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in 2001 and started her career in Hospital Kuala Lumpur. She received her Masters in Internal Medicine, MMed (Malaya) in 2012.

Dr Anusha completed her Infectious Diseases training under Ministry of Health Malaysia and National University of Singapore in 2016. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases by National Specialist Registry. Dr Anusha's interest in Infectious Diseases includes Tropical Diseases, Surgical and Orthopedic Infections, HIV medicine, Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy (OPAT), Travel Medicine and Vaccines.

She is also the past President of Malaysian Society of Infection Control and Infectious Diseases Malaysia (MyICID) and member of Malaysian Society of HIV Medicine (MASHM). She has published several articles in peer-reviewed journals and presented in both local and international.

About Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur

For five decades, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur has been the heartbeat of Kuala Lumpur, steadfastly delivering exceptional care to patients from all walks of life. Since its inception in 1974 with just 68 beds and 20 medical specialists, the hospital has grown into a healthcare icon today with 499 beds, over 200 consultants and counting. Our pursuit of quality healthcare, clinical excellence, and cutting-edge technology is underscored by our service quality and dedication towards clinical research.

This has earned us accreditations from the Malaysian Society for Quality in Health (MSQH) and the Joint Commission International (JCI). Additionally, we hold certification as a Baby-Friendly Hospital and is a preferred hospital in Malaysia by the World Health Organization (WHO). As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, Pantai Hospital Kuala Lumpur looks to the future, unwaveringly committed to continuing its legacy of excellence with world-class healthcare services and innovative treatments for generations to come. Learn more at www.pantai.com.my/kuala-lumpur .

